If we’re to believe the social media accounts of anyone with a vested interest in selling concert tickets, “Rocktober” is the most wonderful time of the year — an unofficial monthlong live music holiday that puts Christmas and that turkey month to shame.

Glancing ahead, indeed, October is shaping up to be a doozy, with big gigs from hometown heroes like Eddie Vedder (Oct. 23-24, Benaroya Hall) and Ben Gibbard’s Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie doubleheader (Oct. 6-7, Climate Pledge Arena) sliding in alongside hip-hop greats Wu-Tang Clan and Nas (Oct. 18, Climate Pledge Arena), and divisive country star Morgan Wallen (Oct. 7, Tacoma Dome).

But don’t sleep on the end of September, either. Here’s a six-pack of hotly tipped Seattle concerts over the next two weeks.

R-Day

Now in its 10th year, the annual Georgetown blowout commemorating the relighting of the neon “R” sign at the Old Rainier Brewery has become one of the neighborhood’s biggest bashes. A presumably endless supply of frosty gold-top beers shall be cracked to the sounds of performances from Seattle bruisers Helms Alee (8:45 p.m.), who are filling in for Portland stoner rock vets Red Fang — a late cancellation due to a family emergency — L.A. indie rockers Cherry Glazerr (6:20 p.m.) and Seattle R&B stalwart Parisalexa (5:15 p.m.). KEXP’s DJ Larry Mizell Jr. starts the party at 4:15 p.m.

4 p.m. Sept. 16; 5813 Airport Way S., Seattle; free, 21-and-older; rainierbeer.com

Cécile McLorin Salvant

Seattle’s downtown jazz mecca Jazz Alley has lined up an impressive fall slate, with multi-night runs with bass ace Christian McBride (Sept. 26-27), best new artist Grammy winner Samara Joy (Sept. 28-Oct. 1) and the estimable Meshell Ndegeocello (Oct. 19-22). The hot streak starts with decorated vocalist McLorin Salvant — arguably the greatest jazz vocalist of her generation — finally playing a pair of makeup dates rescheduled from last year. Since then, the inventive singer/composer released her latest “Mélusine” LP, comprising five originals and nine interpretations (sung primarily in French and Haitian Creole) recounting the European folklore of the water-dwelling spirit. For these shows, McLorin Salvant is accompanied by her frequent collaborator and renowned pianist Sullivan Fortner.

7:30 p.m. Sept. 19-20; Jazz Alley, 2033 Sixth Ave., Seattle; sold out

Banda MS

After 20 years in the game, the 18-piece (or so) banda brigade has accumulated more hits than it has members, many of which the Mazatlán, Mexico-formed group rerecorded for this year’s “MS 20 Años” LP, celebrating two decades of bandhood. But don’t think the regional Mexican music greats are only looking back this year. Lead singer Alan Ramirez recently linked up with Washington breakouts Yahritza y Su Esencia on the triumphantly swinging single “Solo Que Lo Dudes,” released last month just days before the Yakima trio kicked off their first tour at the Neptune Theatre. (Keep your eyes peeled for our upcoming feature on the home-state stars currently lighting up the Latin music world.)

8 p.m. Sept. 22; WAMU Theater, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; tickets start at $59; lumenfield.com

Sting

The legacy pop rocker’s circuitous My Songs Tour that’s been winding around the globe (save for a pandemic interruption and Vegas residency detour) since 2019 finally arrives in Seattle, more than four years after releasing an album of the same name. Effectively beating Banda MS (and Taylor Swift, for that matter) to the punch, Sting’s “My Songs” found the English singer-songwriter rerecording and refreshing some of his best known songs with the Police and as a solo artist. As a creative work, it felt wildly unnecessary, but sets the stage for what ought to be a fan-pleasing night of hits.

8 p.m. Sept. 27; Climate Pledge Arena, 334 First Ave. N., Seattle; $105-$550.50; climatepledgearena.com

Little Simz

As Mercury Prize-winning artist Little Simz’s career has exploded, the veteran London rapper has also been one of the music industry’s fiercest critics, going so far as postponing her U.S. tour last year citing the financial perils of touring as an independent artist. Hopefully with the numbers now on her side, one of the U.K.’s most scintillating emcees makes her anticipated Seattle visit armed with last December’s “No Thank You” LP, lacing orchestral and gospel-tinged tracks with her unimpeachable flows.

9 p.m. Sept. 28; Showbox SoDo, 1700 First Ave. S., Seattle; limited demand-priced tickets remain; showboxpresents.com

Weyes Blood

Singer-songwriter Natalie Mering, better known as Sub Pop luminary Weyes Blood, has been on a creative tear. The constructor of ornate folk-pop followed up her 2019 breakout “Titanic Rising” with another superb offering in last year’s “And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow.” Recorded mid-pandemic, the second record of a trilogy is part breakup album and part exquisite encapsulation of navigating the doomtimes, governed by algorithms and ominous headlines. Her Sub Pop label mate Lael Neale opens.

8 p.m. Sept. 29; Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; $30; stgpresents.org