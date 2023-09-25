As fast as their meteoric rise has been, Yahritza y Su Esencia’s first headlining show last month was a long time coming. Minutes before the three Yakima siblings took a Washington stage together for the first time, fans in the balcony of a sold-out Neptune Theatre erupted, chanting Yahritza Martinez’s name.

By the time the 16-year-old singer/guitarist emerged on stage — her face framed by her baseball cap du jour, chains dangling over a black T-shirt — the shrieks reached near Taylor Swift decibels as she and her older brothers, Armando (24) and Jairo (18), began a celebratory run through their star-making hit, “Soy El Unico.”

It was the home state kickoff for the family trio’s first tour, but any opening night jitters were invisible. Yahritza — whose emotive, old-soul croon could squeeze tears from a stone — confidently worked the stage with the posture of a rapper, draping herself in a Mexican flag passed to the stage and locking in with a young fan on someone’s shoulders holding a sign that read, “I sold my sister for these tickets.” Hardly anyone left the theater without a selfie, as the young siblings posed and snapped pics with cellphones that fans sent to the stage.

Their poise wasn’t surprising. Yahritza has sung for larger crowds in her group’s still-nascent career, having performed with Grupo Firme during the norteño/banda heavyweights’ Yakima concert last fall. It was, however, evidence of how far she’s come — from being a shy 8-year-old singing at family gatherings in Yakima to a leader among an exhilarating wave of young artists putting their own twist on regional Mexican music, a radio format and umbrella term encompassing myriad styles and subgenres like corrido, norteño and ranchera that emerged from rural parts of the country.

“Honestly, we’re very grateful for everybody that’s supporting our music, listening to our songs every day,” Yahritza said over a video call a week before the show, while the siblings were rehearsing in Yakima. “It’s cool to see a lot of people support us, because we’ve barely started. … It motivates us to do more and to write more and to [get] out more music.”

“Three siblings from Yakima, the fact that people love our music and they actually support us that much is just crazy,” said Armando, the oldest siblingwho plays the requinto guitar and goes by Mando. “That’s why we’re truly grateful for our hometown. That’s where it starts. After that, it’s all in the social media.”

Actually, make that four siblings. As the band’s music career took off, the trio’s big sister took on managerial duties.

Indeed, their musical journey started in small-town Washington, where the first-generation Mexican American kids grew up hearing their father play artists like Latin Grammy winners Grupo Bryndis, Los Bukis and norteño greats Conjunto Primavera, taking Mando to band practices with their uncles. (“We would sing our lungs out with Conjunto Primavera,” Mando fondly recalls.)

But it was the social media response that catapulted Yahritza y Su Esencia to fame, making history along the way. When the TikTok-boosted single “Soy El Unico” debuted at No. 20 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart last year, Yahritza, who was 15 at the time, became the youngest Latin performer to land on the all-genre chart.

Recorded the day after signing with Columbia Records, Yahritza first conceived the heartachey tune while scrolling TikTok one night in her bedroom and seeing a number of lovesick videos.

“’Soy El Unico’ was written when I was 13,” she said, “but it was never a song that I wanted to show to my brothers because of the fact that they were going to be like, ‘Oh, who broke your heart?‘”

Since its spring 2022 release, their debut “Obsessed” EP has gone platinum en route to a string of nominations in most of the major Latin music award shows, including Best New Artist and Best Norteño Album nods at last fall’s Latin Grammys. The trio is also up for Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year (duo/group) at the Billboard Latin Music Awards on Oct. 5.

Over a whirlwind year and a half, the family band has collaborated with a number of big names in regional Mexican music, including banda greats Banda MS, whose 20th anniversary tour hit WAMU Theater on Sept. 22.

“Honestly, it was an awesome experience being able to work with somebody that we would listen to growing up,” Yahritza said. “When we were in the studio together, me and [singer] Alan [Ramirez], it was dope because we were just vibing to the songs.”

This month, Yahritza y Su Esencia dropped their follow-up “Obsessed Pt. 2” EP, featuring team-ups with Texas-based norteño crew Grupo Frontera and 19-year-old singer-songwriter Iván Cornejo, who plays two sold-out shows at the Moore Theatre from Oct. 1-2. The Yakima group’s breakout comes at a time when regional Mexican music has exploded in popularity — and the rest of the music industry (including local bookers) have realized the sizable audiences Spanish-language music commands.

“More than anything, I feel like it’s an honor to be able to take Mexican music to other countries,” Yahritza said. “Like, we had a billboard in Japan. [People] listening to Mexican music in Japan is really crazy to us.”

Like the Martinez siblings, a number of the new-wave regional Mexican artists grew up in the U.S., often incorporating some of the hip-hop aesthetics (and production choices, in some cases) intrinsic to Gen Z into traditional Mexican music that they also grew up with.

Yahritza y Su Esencia’s U.S. upbringing came into focus when Mexican fans took offense to comments the group made about food preferences and their impressions of the country during a news conference with Mexican media this year. The backlash grew loud enough that even Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador came to the group’s defense.

Mando said it was “definitely a lesson learned” and Yahritza called the dust-up “heartbreaking.” The situation was also indicative of the Mexican American experience.

“It’s hard for us, because we don’t know where we belong now,” Mando said. “It’s like you don’t belong here and you don’t belong there. I feel like nobody really understands how a Mexican American’s life is, because when you come over here, you get criticized when you go to school for talking Spanish. And you have to talk English because you have to take classes in English. So you go to Mexico and you’re already 15, 16, 20 years old, it don’t matter, and you go over there and people criticize you for not speaking Spanish. It’s like, where am I from?”

Regardless of the speed bump in their otherwise fairy-tale rise, the siblings don’t appear to be slowing down. Their accordion-laced single “Frágil” with Grupo Frontera, off the new EP, has already amassed more than 280 million streams on Spotify, and the group recently made their NPR Tiny Desk Concert debut.

“Even though we grew up here in the United States, we’ve always been super proud of being Mexican and just embracing that Mexican music that we have in our blood,” said Mando, who remembers a 5-year-old Yahritza coming to sing with him while practicing the keyboard in his room.

“I don’t know why, I was so little,” Yahritza said of those early sibling singalongs. “But [when] there’s something going on in your life, you can just feel it. And every time I would see Mando sing, I’d be like, ‘Damn, I want to sing like him.’ I want to make people feel that heavy side of their heart, you know?”

For the Yakima band, it’s the same family dynamic, but the audience has gotten a little bigger.

“It’s honestly a blessing,” Yahritza said, “being able to sing to all these people and touch their souls.”