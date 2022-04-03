Just a little over a week after the sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters won all three of the Grammy awards the band was nominated for on Sunday.

The Seattle-born rock giants, who were not on hand to accept the awards, beat out fellow hometown hero Chris Cornell for best rock performance with their joyous “Making a Fire.” Dave Grohl and the band also picked up the best rock song prize with “Waiting on a War” — one of the Foos’ classic shout-along anthems — off last year’s “Medicine at Midnight,” which won best rock album. Cornell was also up for best rock album with “No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1,” a collection of eclectic cover songs.

The vast majority of the awards are handed out well before the televised fete (which starts at 5 p.m. on CBS) during a less glitzy daytime ceremony, this year taking place in a Las Vegas ballroom near the MGM Grand Garden Arena, the site of the main event. Typically held in Los Angeles, the Grammys postponed its customary January date for the second straight year amid rising COVID-19 cases, ultimately moving to Vegas.

Foo Fighters canceled a planned performance as part of tonight’s telecast (as well as a summer Seattle concert), but Grohl’s wife and daughters reportedly attended a pre-Grammys event on Friday honoring Joni Mitchell. During the MusiCares tribute event, which Brandi Carlile helped organize, Grohl’s daughter, Violet, performed the folk singer’s 1974 song “Help Me.”

Hawkins died suddenly on March 25 while the band was in Colombia to perform at a Bogotá festival.

When the Grammy nominations were revealed last fall, it was another strong showing from Washington artists, with some of the usual Seattle rock heroes leading the charge. Carlile, Foo Fighters and the late great Cornell earned 10 nominations between them, with Carlile accounting for half. Several behind-the-scenes producers, including Seattle hip-hop luminary Jake One, contributed to nominated albums from J. Cole, Ariana Grande and more.

However, beyond the Foo Fighters’ three wins, it wasn’t a particularly lucky start for artists with local ties. Carlile and Morton-raised country artist Brandy Clark lost their first of two joint nominations, with Clark’s ominous, dusty road number “Same Devil” losing best American roots performance to Jon Batiste. Although the Grammys have shown a lot of love to Clark and Carlile, who sang backing vocals on the tune, it wasn’t a total shocker as late night’s most lovable jazzman is this year’s most nominated artist.

Carlile also lost the best pop solo performance Grammy to another one of this year’s favorites, teen pop meteor Olivia Rodrigo, whose smash hit “drivers license” became the biggest song of 2021. Carlile’s whopper of a ballad “Right on Time” was the oddball nominee in the pop category after the Recording Academy slid it out of the American roots genre — a decision the Maple Valley folk rocker wasn’t too happy about.

Hometown indie rock favorites Fleet Foxes were passed over for best alternative music album and J. Cole hit “My Life” — produced by local hip-hop great Jake One — struck out in the best rap song category.

Fresh off an Oscar win last week, Questlove’s acclaimed “Summer of Soul” documentary predictably won best music film, besting “Music, Money, Madness … Jimi Hendrix Live in Maui,” which chronicled one of the Seattle guitar god’s most infamous gigs.

After bagging two trophies in 2019, the Seattle Symphony avoided sharing an award with its former conductor Thomas Dausgaard following a bitter falling out.

On the plus side, University of Washington artist in residence Steve Rodby produced the best Latin jazz album winner — Eliane Elias’ “Mirror Mirror” with jazz greats Chick Correa and Chucho Valdés. Rodby also co-produced pianist Lyle Mays’ single-track “Eberhard” EP, which won best instrumental composition. Mays, who died in 2020, and the bassist/producer played together for years in the Pat Matheny Group.

Elsewhere, Seattle-reared Christian singer Natalie Grant (best contemporary Christian music album), longtime Sub Pop band Low (best engineered album, non-classical) and Origin Records artist Nnenna Freelon had projects fall short in their respective categories.

Leading the Washington field with five noms, Carlile — who’s among tonight’s performers — and several other locals still have a shot at some of the Grammys’ top honors this year, including Carlile’s song and record of the year nominations for “Right on Time” and her Alicia Keys duet “A Beautiful Noise,” co-written by Clark. Lynnwood producer Mario Luciano and ace Seattle guitarist Jimmy James (of Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio and the True Loves) could also win a piece of album of the year for their work on R&B star H.E.R.’s nominated album. The two worked on the R&B star’s hit “Slide,” the biggest track off her “Back of My Mind” LP.