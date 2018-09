Nirvana's two surviving members were set to rock the same stadium again Saturday night in Seattle.

Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters returned to Seattle on Saturday as the hard-rock hitmakers wind down their “Concrete and Gold” tour supporting their album of the same name. For their Sept. 1 stop at Safeco Field, the band tapped veteran alt-rock powerhouse The Joy Formidable and Krist Novoselic’s Giants in the Trees¬†as openers, the latter prompting speculation that Nirvana’s two surviving members, Grohl and Novoselic, could take the stage together. When the tour hit Eugene, Ore.; last December, Novoselic made a surprise cameo to perform Foo Fighters’ early hit “Big Me.”

