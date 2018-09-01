Nirvana's two surviving members were set to rock the same stadium again Saturday night in Seattle.

Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters returned to Seattle on Saturday as the hard-rock hitmakers wind down their “Concrete and Gold” tour supporting their album of the same name. For their Sept. 1 stop at Safeco Field, the band tapped veteran alt-rock powerhouse The Joy Formidable and Krist Novoselic’s Giants in the Trees as openers, the latter prompting speculation that Nirvana’s two surviving members, Grohl and Novoselic, could take the stage together. When the tour hit Eugene, Ore.; last December, Novoselic made a surprise cameo to perform Foo Fighters’ early hit “Big Me.”

