Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died at age 50.

The band announced the news on social media Friday night, saying, “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

The Associated Press reported that there were no immediate details about how Hawkins died. The Foo Fighters were on tour in South America. They played a festival in San Isidro, Argentina, on Sunday and had been scheduled to play at another in Bogotá, Colombia, on Friday night.

Just a few months ago, the charismatic drummer was on stage during the first Climate Pledge Arena concert, goading Grohl into playing his famous drum part on “Smells Like Teen Spirit” for the hometown crowd.

Beyond his blistering drum hits, Hawkins’ fun-loving personality was pervasive in the Foos’ most recent Seattle shows, as he hopped out from behind his kit to sing the occasional cover song.

Hawkins joined the Seattle-born band following the departure of original drummer William Goldsmith of Seattle’s Sunny Day Real Estate.

Hawkins, along with the rest of the Foos, have been much in the spotlight recently, with their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, christening of Climate Pledge Arena, and the release of their horror-comedy movie, “Studio 666.” This Sunday, they’re up for three Grammy Awards. They also have a planned concert at T-Mobile Park on Aug. 13.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.