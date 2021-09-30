It looks like Seattle music fans will get a peek at the new Climate Pledge Arena a little sooner than we thought.

It appears that Foo Fighters are set to headline the Seattle Center arena’s first concert on Oct. 19, a few days earlier than a Coldplay show previously billed as CPA’s grand opening.

As of this writing, no official word from the band or arena brass has come down, though we’ve reached out to CPA reps for comment. But a Ticketmaster ticket page to what’s described as “A New Way Home” benefit concert is currently live, indicating tickets go on sale noon Thursday.

Seattle indie rock stars Death Cab for Cutie are also on the bill and announced the concert through its email list. According to the band’s newsletter, a portion of the proceeds will benefit Real Rent Duwamish and the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project and fans can access the sale with the pass code “DCFCSEATTLE.”

It’s no surprise that the Seattle-formed Foo Fighters would get the call to christen Seattle’s new arena, which has ambitious plans to keep its calendar stacked with shows. Local ties aside, the post-grunge rock lords have been the go-to pick for reopening arenas this year as lockdown restrictions eased. It should be a birth-city celebration for the Foos and frontman Dave Grohl — who recently helped out a Seattle metalhead/real-life hero — just weeks before they’re inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The former Nirvana drummer also has a new book slated for an Oct. 5 release.

Prior to Death Cab’s hometown arena slot, frontman Ben Gibbard has a pair of solo shows at the Showbox Oct. 9-10.