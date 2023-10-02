A new era for one of rock’s biggest acts began with a bittersweet bang this year, as the Foo Fighters returned to the stage and released a new album for the first time since the death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022. Next summer, the Seattle-formed Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will return to their birth city.

The stadium rockers unveiled a new slate of summer 2024 tour dates Monday, with the first U.S. leg of their Everything or Nothing at All Tour set to wrap with an Aug. 18 date at T-Mobile Park, a ballpark Dave Grohl and the gang are certainly familiar with. Tickets go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Oct. 6.

The Seattle stop, which features support from the Pretenders and Alex G (who impressed at Day In Day Out this summer), will mark the Foos’ first local show with the band’s new drummer, Josh Freese. The esteemed session player and drumslinger-for-hire came up with Orange County punks the Vandals and logged time with everyone from Guns N’ Roses to new wave greats Devo, who play the Paramount Theatre on Nov. 7.

This year the Foos released their 11th studio album, “But Here We Are,” with Grohl recording all the drum parts himself. The 10-song set of vintage Foos anthems is their finest album in years, the stadium-ready rippers carrying a renewed sense of urgency following Hawkins’ death last year.

The August concert will mark the band’s first Seattle date since headlining the first show at Climate Pledge Arena in 2021, less than two weeks before their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The Foos were set to play T-Mobile Park last summer before canceling their tour after Hawkins, 50, was found dead in his Colombia hotel room while the band was on tour.

Back in 2018, Grohl and Foos guitarist/Nirvana touring member Pat Smear briefly reunited with Nirvana’s Krist Novoselić at the stadium (then known as Safeco Field) to blitz through “Molly’s Lips.”