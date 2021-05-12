Seattle is sending another one to the Hall.

Foo Fighters will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of the Cleveland music shrine’s 2021 class. On Wednesday, the Rock Hall unveiled this year’s inductees, led by hip-hop icon Jay-Z, rock/R&B legend Tina Turner, singer-songwriter Carole King, The Go-Go’s and Todd Rundgren.

With the Foos entering the Hall in the band’s first year of eligibility, founder Dave Grohl and guitarist Pat Smear become two-time inductees, after being enshrined as members of Nirvana in 2014. Grohl, of course, manned the drums for the Seattle giants, while Smear served as Nirvana’s touring guitarist at the end of the band’s abbreviated reign. Tina Turner was also previously inducted for her work with ex-husband Ike Turner, whom she later accused of domestic abuse.

The 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is set for Oct. 30 at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse and will be broadcast on HBO at a later date. Beyond the coveted performer awards, the Rock Hall is doling out some serious hardware this year, with LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhodes earning Musical Excellence awards for artists whose “originality and influence … had a dramatic impact on music,” according to the Rock Hall website. Gil Scott Heron, Charley Patton and electronic godfathers Kraftwerk will receive its Early Influence awards given for influencing, inspiring or evolving “rock ‘n’ roll and music that has impacted youth culture.”

Music executive Clarence Avant also picks up the Ahmet Ertegun Award for nonperformers in the industry.

Following Kurt Cobain’s death in 1994, Foo Fighters rose from Nirvana’s ashes after Grohl made the cathartic recordings at Seattle’s Robert Lang Studios that became the Foos’ self-titled debut. While Grohl handled nearly all of the album’s instrumentation, he soon recruited Smear and the rhythm section from Seattle’s proto-emo faves Sunny Day Real Estate to round out the lineup. Former Sunny Day bassist Nate Mendel is the Foos’ lone remaining Washingtonian.

Notably, Foo Fighters’ original drummer, William Goldsmith, also of Sunny Day Real Estate, was not included in the nomination. Goldsmith left the band on bad terms when Grohl rerecorded his parts on the Foos’ sophomore album “The Colour and the Shape.” (Based in Tacoma, Goldsmith’s new band Assertion released its debut album last month.)

Despite bearing many of the same punk influences as Nirvana, Grohl’s more overt radio friendliness marked a subtle departure from the grunge era’s darker hues. In the years since, Grohl’s anthemic melodies have helped make Foo Fighters rock’s most reliable hitmakers, even as the genre’s prevalence in music’s mainstream waned.

Foo Fighters released their 10th studio album, “Medicine at Midnight,” in February. While the pandemic has kept the Foos from touring on the slick, pop-savvy record, Grohl has been everywhere, promoting his documentary on the DIY touring life, “What Drives Us” — streaming through Amazon Prime’s Coda Collection — and a book of autobiographical stories dubbed “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music,” arriving Oct. 5.