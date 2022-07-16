Fleet Foxes delivered one of the warmest homecoming shows I’ve ever seen Friday night at a sold-out Marymoor Park.

Frontman Robin Pecknold, who now lives in New York, was the right combination of nervous (by his own admission) and overjoyed to be playing for a hometown crowd filled with the band members’ “aunts and uncles and grandmas.”

The Seattle-born band was joined by the absurdly talented Christopher Icasiano on drums and, as usual, Pecknold’s Seattle/NYC brethren the Westerlies. At one point, Pecknold affectionately introduced his bandmate Morgan Henderson, also of late-’90s post-hardcore heroes the Blood Brothers, as the king of Redmond’s Old Fire House — the still-running all-ages venue and teen center that became King County’s youth-music hub during Seattle’s Teen Dance Ordinance era. Even the sound engineer, whose name I missed, was behind the boards during Fleet Foxes’ first show at Chop Suey before their Sub Pop debut propelled the band to indie folk stardom in the late 2000s.

It was the second time in a matter of weeks Fleet Foxes had performed in their old stomping grounds, after a more intimate affair at the Moore Theatre last month. Still, the larger Eastside park venue was the perfectly lush environment for the band’s most recent album, “Shore” — partially written during lockdown drives Pecknold took outside of his New York City home while pining for nature.

“I started writing songs in a house three minutes from this park because my allergies were so bad” he stayed inside, Pecknold told the crowd. Friends would ask, “‘You want go to Marymoor?’ I’d be like, ‘No, I’m going to learn Elliott Smith songs and stew in my rage.'”

The singer/guitarist gleefully bantered with the crowd — “You wrote your college application essay about ‘Shore’?! Wow, did you get in? Nice, congrats to you!” — and took requests on the fly to pad an extra-long set.

“We haven’t done this on the tour yet,” Pecknold explained before a hair-raising rendition of “The Shrine/An Argument.” “I apologize if this is completely unprofessional, we just want to play as long as we can.”

No apologies necessary, Robin.