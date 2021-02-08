Beloved record store Everyday Music announced in an Instagram post Sunday that its Capitol Hill location will be closing permanently in June due to “ongoing pandemic struggles and no rent relief.”

Owner Scott Kuzma said in an interview that closing the store wasn’t an easy decision, but business has not been as lucrative as it used to be and they can no longer keep up with Seattle rent.

“[We were] hoping to hold on a little longer, but it’s time,” he said.

The Seattle location has been in four different spots around Capitol Hill for 18 years. Everyday Music also has a shop in Bellingham and two in Oregon; Kuzma said those locations will remain open for as long as they can.

He said he appreciates the customers who have shown the store love over the years and hopes they understand the decision.

“It’s sad and I feel for them,” Kuzma said.

The store will remain open every day, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., until the end of May.

