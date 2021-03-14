The 63rd annual Grammy Awards are Sunday, March 14, with a CBS telecast beginning at 5 p.m. Follow along here for an updating list of winners — including Brandi Carlile carrying the flag for Washington state, plus winners in categories big and small across the board.

This list will be updated throughout the 63rd annual Grammy Awards. Winners shown in bold italics.

Album of the Year

“Chilombo” — Jhené Aiko

“Black Pumas” (Deluxe Edition) — Black Pumas

“Everyday Life” — Coldplay

“Djesse Vol. 3” — Jacob Collier

“Women in Music Pt. III” — Haim

“Future Nostalgia” — Dua Lipa

“Hollywood’s Bleeding” — Post Malone

“Folklore” — Taylor Swift

Record of the Year

“Black Parade” — Beyoncé

“Colors” — Black Pumas

“Rockstar” — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

“Say So” — Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa

“Circles” — Post Malone

“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Song of the Year

“Black Parade” — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“The Box” — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

“Circles” — Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)

"Don't Start Now" — Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“I Can’t Breathe” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“If the World Was Ending” — Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Yummy” — Justin Bieber

“Say So” — Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa

“Watermelon Sugar” — Harry Styles

“Cardigan” — Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Un Dia (One Day)” — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, and Tainy

“Intentions” — Justin Bieber feat. Quavo

“Dynamite” — BTS

“Rain on Me” — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

“Exile” — Taylor Swift feat. Bon Iver

Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“American Standard” — James Taylor

“Blue Umbrella” — (Burt Bacharach &) Daniel Tashian

“True Love: A Celebration Of Cole Porter” — Harry Connick, Jr.

“Unfollow The Rules” — Rufus Wainwright

“Judy” — Renée Zellweger

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Changes” — Justin Bieber

“Chromatica” — Lady Gaga

“Future Nostalgia” — Dua Lipa

“Fine Line” — Harry Styles

“Folklore” — Taylor Swift

Best Dance/Electronic Album

“Kick I” — Arca

“Planet’s Mad” — Baauer

“Energy” — Disclosure

“Bubba” — Kaytranada

“Good Faith” — Madeon

Best Dance Recording

“On My Mind” — Diplo and Sidepiece

“My High” — Disclosure featuring Amine and Slowthai

“The Difference” — Flume feat. Toro y Moi

“Both of Us” — Jayda G

“10%” — Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

“Axiom” — Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

“Chronology of a Dream: Live at the Village Vanguard” — Jon Batiste

“Take the Stairs” — Black Violin

“Americana” — Gregoire Maret, Romain Collin, Bill Frisell

“Live at the Royal Albert Hall” — Snarky Puppy

Best Rock Album

“A Hero’s Death” — Fontaines D.C.

“Kiwanuka” — Michael Kiwanuka

“Daylight” — Grace Potter

“Sound and Fury” — Sturgill Simpson

“The New Abnormal” — The Strokes

Best Rock Song

“Kyoto” — Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler, and Marshall Vore, songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)

“Lost in Yesterday” — Kevin Parker, songwriter (Tame Impala)

“Not” — Adrianne Lenker, songwriter (Big Thief)

“Shameika” — Fiona Apple, songwriter (Fiona Apple)

“Stay High” — Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)

Best Rock Performance

“Shameika” — Fiona Apple

“Not” — Big Thief

“Kyoto” — Phoebe Bridgers

“The Steps” — Haim

“Stay High” — Brittany Howard

“Daylight” — Grace Potter

Best Metal Performance

“Bum-Rush” — Body Count

“Underneath” — Code Orange

“The In-Between” — In This Moment

“Bloodmoney” — Poppy

“Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe)” (Live) — Power Trip

Best Alternative Album

“Fetch the Bolt Cutters” — Fiona Apple

“Hyperspace” — Beck

“Punisher” — Phoebe Bridgers

“Jaime” — Brittany Howard

“The Slow Rush” — Tame Impala

Best R&B Performance

“Lightning and Thunder” — Jhené Aiko featuring John Legend

“Black Parade” — Beyoncé

“All I Need” — Jacob Collier feat. Mahalia and Ty Dolla $ign

“Goat Head” — Brittany Howard

“See Me” — Emily King

Best Traditional R&B Performance

"Sit on Down" — The Baylor Project feat. Jean Baylor and Marcus Baylor

“Wonder What She Thinks of Me” — Chloe x Halle

“Let Me Go” — Mykal Kilgore

“Anything for You” — Ledisi

“Distance” — Yebba

Best R&B Song

“Better Than I Imagined” — Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello, and Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper feat. H.E.R. and Meshell Ndegeocello)

“Black Parade” — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk, and Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Collide” — Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar, and Benedetto Rotondi, songwriters (Tiana Major9 and EARTHGANG)

“Do It” — Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch, and Vincent Van Den Ende, songwriters (Chloe x Halle)

“Slow Down” — Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson, and Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley and H.E.R.)

Best Progressive R&B Album

“Chilombo” — Jhené Aiko

“Ungodly Hour” — Chloe x Halle

“Free Nationals” — Free Nationals

"Fuck Yo Feelings" — Robert Glasper

“It Is What It Is” — Thundercat

Best R&B Album

“Happy 2 Be Here” — Ant Clemons

“Take Time” — Giveon

“To Feel Love/D” — Luke James

“Bigger Love” — John Legend

“All Rise” — Gregory Porter

Best Rap Album

“Black Habits” — D Smoke

"Alfredo" — Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist

“A Written Testimony” — Jay Electronica

“King’s Disease” — Nas

“The Allegory” — Royce 5’9”

Best Rap Performance

“Deep Reverence” — Big Sean feat. Nipsey Hussle

“Bop” — DaBaby

“What’s Poppin” — Jack Harlow

“The Bigger Picture” — Lil Baby

“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

“Dior” — Pop Smoke

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Rockstar” — DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch

“Laugh Now, Cry Later” — Drake

“Lockdown” — Anderson .Paak

“The Box” — Roddy Ricch

“Highest in the Room” — Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

“The Bigger Picture” — Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew, and Rai’shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)

“The Box” — Samuel Gloade and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

“Laugh Now, Cry Later” — Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour, and Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake feat. Lil Durk)

“Rockstar” — Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV, and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch)

“Savage” — Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe, and Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé)

Best Country Album

“Lady Like” — Ingrid Andress

“Your Life Is a Record” — Brandy Clark

“Wildcard” — Miranda Lambert

“Nightfall” — Little Big Town

“Never Will” — Ashley McBryde

Best Country Solo Performance

“Stick That in Your Country Song” — Eric Church

“Who You Thought I Was” — Brandy Clark

“When My Amy Prays” — Vince Gill

“Black Like Me” — Mickey Guyton

“Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“All Night” — Brothers Osborne

“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay feat. Justin Bieber

“Ocean” — Lady A

“Sugar Coat” — Little Big Town

“Some People Do” — Old Dominion

Best Country Song

“Bluebird” — Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, and Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“The Bones” — Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, and Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“Crowded Table” — Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, and Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)

“More Hearts Than Mine” — Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, and Derrick Southerland, songwriters (Ingrid Andress)

“Some People Do” — Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey, and Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)

Best New Age Album

“Songs from the Bardo” — Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal & Jesse Paris Smith

“Periphery” — Priya Darshini

“Form//Less” — Superposition

“More Guitar Stories” — Jim “Kimo” West

“Meditations” — Cory Wong & Jon Batiste

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

“Guinnevere” — Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, soloist

“Pachamama” — Regina Carter, soloist

“Celia” — Gerald Clayton, soloist

“All Blues” — Chick Corea, soloist

“Moe Honk” — Joshua Redman, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album

“Ona” — Thana Alexa

“Secrets are the Best Stories” — Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Perez

“Modern Ancestors” — Carmen Lundy

“Holy Room: Live At Alte Oper” — Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band, Conducted by John Beasley

“What’s the Hurry” — Kenny Washington

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

“Roundagain” — Redman Mehldau McBride Blade

“Trilogy 2” — Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade

“On the Tender Spot of Every Calloused Moment” — Ambrose Akinmusire

“Waiting Game” — Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science

“Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard” — Gerald Clayton

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

“Dialogues on Race” — Gregg August

“Monk’estra Plays John Beasley” — John Beasley’s Monk’estra

“Data Lords” — Maria Schneider Orchestra

“Songs You Like A Lot” — John Holenbeck with Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace and the Frankfurt Radio Big Band

“The Intangible Between” — Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

“Tradiciones” — Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra

“Four Questions” — Arturo O’Farrill and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

“City of Dreams” — Chico Pinheiro

“Viento y Tiempo – Live at Blue Note Tokyo” — Gonzalo Rubalcaba and Aymée Nuviola

“Trane’s Delight” — Poncho Sanchez

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Wonderful Is Your Name” — Melvin Crispell III

“Movin’ On” — Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music; Darryl L. Howell, Jonathan Caleb McReynolds, Kortney Jamaal Pollard and Terrell Demetrius Wilson, songwriters

“Release (Live)” — Ricky Dillard featuring Tiff Joy; David Frazier, songwriter

“Come Together” — Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins Presents: The Good News; Rodney Jerkins and Jazz Nixon, producers; Lashawn Daniels, Rodney Jerkins, Lecrae Moore and Jazz Nixon, songwriters

“Won’t Let Go” — Travis Greene; Travis Greene, songwriter

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“The Blessing (Live)” — Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes and Elevation Worship; Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Kari Jobe Carnes and Steven Furtick, songwriters

“Sunday Morning” — Lecrae featuring Kirk Franklin; Denisia Andrews, Jones Terrence Antonio, Saint Bodhi, Rafael X. Brown, Brittany Coney, Kirk Franklin, Lasanna Harris, Shama Joseph, Stuart Lowery, Lecrae

“Holy Water” — We The Kingdom; Andrew Bergthold, Ed Cash, Franni Cash, Martin Cash and Scott Cash, songwriters

“Famous For (I Believe)” — Tauren Wells Featuring Jenn Johnson; Chuck Butler, Krissy Nordhoff, Jordan Sapp, Alexis Slifer and Tauren Wells, songwriters

“There Was Jesus” — Zach Williams and Dolly Parton; Casey Beathard, Jonathan Smith and Zach Williams, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

“Run to the Father” — Cody Carnes

“All of My Best Friends” — Hillsong Young & Free

“Holy Water” — We The Kingdom

“Citizen of Heaven” — Tauren Wells

“Jesus Is King” — Kanye West

Best Gospel Album

“2econd Wind: Ready” — Anthony Brown & group therAPy

“My Tribute” — Myron Butler

“Choirmaster” — Ricky Dillard

“Kierra” — Kierra Sheard

“Gospel According to PJ” — PJ Morton

Best Roots Gospel Album

“Beautiful Day” — Mark Bishop

“20/20” — The Crabb Family

"What Christmas Really Means" — The Erwins

“Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album)” — Fisk Jubilee Singers

“Something Beautiful” — Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

“YHLQMDLG” — Bad Bunny

“Por Primera Vez” — Camilo

“Mesa Para Dos” — Kany García

“Pausa” — Ricky Martin

“3:33” — Debi Nova

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

“Aura” — Bajofondo

“Monstruo” — Cami

“Sobrevolando” — Cultura Profética

“La Conquista del Espacio” — Fito Paez

“Miss Colombia” — Lido Pimienta

Best Regional Mexican Music Album

“Hecho en Mexico” — Alejandro Fernández

“La Serenata” — Lupita Infante

“Un Canto Por Mexico, Vol. 1” — Natalia Lafourcade

“Bailando Sones y Huapangos con Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez” — Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez

“AYAYAY!” — Christian Nodal

Best Tropical Latin Album

“Mi Tumbao” — José Alberto “El Ruiseñor”

“Infinito” — Edwin Bonilla

“40” — Grupo Niche

“Sigo Cantando al Amor (Deluxe)” — Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis

“Memorias de Navidad” — Víctor Manuelle

Best American Roots Performance

“Colors” — Black Pumas

“Deep in Love” — Bonny Light Horseman

“Short and Sweet” — Brittany Howard

“I’ll Be Gone” — Norah Jones and Mavis Staples

“I Remember Everything” — John Prine

Best American Roots Song

“Cabin” — Laura Rogers and Lydia Rogers, songwriters (The Secret Sisters)

“Ceiling to the Floor” — Sierra Hull and Kai Welch, songwriters (Sierra Hull)

“Hometown” — Sarah Jarosz, songwriter (Sarah Jarosz)

“I Remember Everything” — Pat McLaughlin and John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)

“Man Without a Soul” — Tom Overby and Lucinda Williams, songwriters (Lucinda Williams)

Best Americana Album

“Old Flowers” — Courtney Marie Andrews

“Terms of Surrender” — Hiss Golden Messenger

“World on the Ground” — Sarah Jarosz

“El Dorado” — Marcus King

“Good Souls Better Angels” — Lucinda Williams

Best Bluegrass Album

“Man on Fire” — Danny Barnes

“To Live in Two Worlds, Vol. 1” — Thomm Jutz

“North Carolina Songbook” — Steep Canyon Rangers

“Home” — Billy Strings

“The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1” — Various Artists

Best Traditional Blues Album

“All My Dues Are Paid” — Frank Bey

“You Make Me Feel” — Don Bryant

“That’s What I Heard” — Robert Cray Band

“Cypress Grove” — Jimmy “Duck” Holmes

“Rawer Than Raw” — Bobby Rush

Best Contemporary Blues Album

“Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?” — Fantastic Negrito

“Live at the Paramount” — Ruthie Foster Big Band

“The Juice G.” — Love

“Blackbirds” — Bettye LaVette

“Up and Rolling” — North Mississippi Allstars

Best Folk Album

“Bonny Light Horseman” — Bonny Light Horseman

“Thanks for the Dance” — Leonard Cohen

“Song for Our Daughter” — Laura Marling

“Saturn Return” — The Secret Sisters

“All the Good Times” — Gillian Welch and David Rawlings

Best Regional Roots Music Album

“My Relatives ‘Nikso’Kowaiks’” — Black Lodge Singers

“Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours” — Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours

“Lovely Sunrise” — Nā Wai ʽEhā

“Atmosphere” — New Orleans Nightcrawlers

“A Tribute to Al Berard” — Sweet Cecilia

Best Reggae Album

“Upside Down 2020” — Buju Banton

“Higher Place” — Skip Marley

“It All Comes Back to Love” — Maxi Priest

“Got to Be Tough” — Toots and the Maytals

“One World” — The Wailers

Best Global Music Album

“Fu Chronicles” — Antibalas

“Amadjar” — Tinariwen

“Love Letters” — Anoushka Shankar

“Twice As Tall” — Burna Boy

“Agora” — Bebel Gilberto

Best Children’s Music Album

“All the Ladies” — Joanie Leeds

“Wild Life” — Justin Roberts

“Be a Pain: An Album for Young (and Old) Leaders” — Alastair Moock And Friends

“I’m An Optimist” — Dog On Fleas

“Songs For Singin’” — The Okee Dokee Brothers

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books and Storytelling)

“Acid for the Children: A Memoir” by Flea — Flea

“The Answer Is …” by Alex Trebek — Ken Jennings

“Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia and the Richest Destructive Industry on Earth” by Rachel Maddow — Rachel Maddow

“Catch and Kill” by Ronan Farrow — Ronan Farrow

“Charlotte’s Web” by E.B. White — Meryl Streep

Best Comedy Album

“Black Mitzvah” — Tiffany Haddish

“I Love Everything” — Patton Oswalt

“The Pale Tourist” — Jim Gaffigan

“Paper Tiger” — Bill Burr

“23 Hours to Kill” — Jerry Seinfeld

Best Musical Theater Album

“Jagged Little Pill” — Glen Ballard, composer; Alanis Morissette, composer and lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

“American Utopia on Broadway” — David Byrne, composer & lyricist (Original Cast)

“Amélie” — Original London Cast

“Little Shop Of Horrors” — Alan Menken, composer; Howard Ashman, lyricist (The New Off-Broadway Cast)

“The Prince of Egypt” — Original Cast

"Soft Power" — Original Cast

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” — Various artists; Nate Heller, compilation producer; Howard Paar, music supervisor

“Bill & Ted Face the Music” — Various artists; Jonathan Leahy, compilation producer

“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga — Various artists; Savan Kotecha, compilation producer; Becky Bentham, music supervisor

“Jojo Rabbit” — Various artists; Taika Waititi, compilation producer

“Frozen 2” — Various artists; Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez, Tom MacDougall and Dave Metzger, compilation producers

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

“Ad Astra” — Max Richter, composer

“Becoming” — Kamasi Washington, composer

“Joker” — Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer

“1917” — Thomas Newman, composer

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” — John Williams, composer

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“Beautiful Ghosts” (from “Cats”) — Andrew Lloyd Webber and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Carried Me With You” (from “Onward”) — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

“Into the Unknown” (from “Frozen 2”) — Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, songwriters (Idina Menzel and AURORA)

“No Time to Die” (from “No Time to Die”) — Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas Baird O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Stand Up” (from “Harriet”) — Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo, songwriters (Cynthia Erivo)

Best Instrumental Composition

“Baby Jack” — Arturo O’Farrill, composer (Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra)

“Be Water II” — Christian Sands, composer (Christian Sands)

“Plumfield” — Alexandre Desplat, composer (Alexandre Desplat)

“Sputnik” — Maria Schneider, composer (Maria Schneider)

“Strata” — Remy Le Boeuf, composer (Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows featuring Anna Webber and Eric Miller)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

“Bathroom Dance” — Hildur Guðnadóttir, arranger (Hildur Guðnadóttir)

“Donna Lee” — John Beasley, arranger (John Beasley)

“Honeymooners” — Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows)

“Lift Every Voice and Sing” — Alvin Chea & Jarrett Johnson, arrangers (Jarrett Johnson Featuring Alvin Chea)

“Uranus: The Magician” — Jeremy Levy, arranger (Jeremy Levy Jazz Orchestra)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

“Asas Fechadas” — John Beasley & Maria Mendes, arrangers (Maria Mendes Featuring John Beasley & Orkest Metropole)

“Desert Song” by Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick and Amanda Taylor, arrangers (Säje)

“From This Place” — Alan Broadbent & Pat Metheny, arrangers (Pat Metheny Featuring Meshell Ndegeocello)

“He Won’t Hold You” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier featuring Rapsody)

“Slow Burn” — Talia Billig, Nic Hard and Becca Stevens, arrangers (Becca Stevens featuring Jacob Collier, Mark Lettieri, Justin Stanton, Jordan Perlson, Nic Hard, Keita Ogawa, Marcelo Woloski and Nate Werth)

Best Recording Package

“Everyday Life” — Pilar Zeta, art director (Coldplay)

“Funeral” — Kyle Goen and Alex Kalatschinow, art directors (Lil Wayne)

“Healer” — Julian Gross & Hannah Hooper, art directors (Grouplove)

“On Circles” — Jordan Butcher, art director (Caspian)

“Vols. 11 & 12” — Doug Cunningham and Jason Noto, art directors (Desert Sessions)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

“Flaming Pie (Collector’s Edition)” — Linn Wie Andersen, Simon Earith, Paul McCartney and James Musgrave, art directors (Paul McCartney)

“Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991” — Lisa Glines and Doran Tyson, art directors (Grateful Dead)

“Mode” — Jeff Schulz and Paul A. Taylor, art directors (Depeche Mode)

“Ode to Joy” — Lawrence Azerrad and Jeff Tweedy, art directors (Wilco)

“The Story of Ghostly International” — Michael Cina and Molly Smith, art directors (Various artists)

Best Album Notes

“At the Minstrel Show: Minstrel Routines from the Studio, 1894-1926” — Tim Brooks, album notes writer (Various artists)

“The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital of the West, 1940-1974” — Scott B. Bomar, album notes writer (Various artists)

“Dead Man’s Pop” — Bob Mehr, album notes writer (The Replacements)

“The Missing Link: How Gus Haenschen Got Us From Joplin to Jazz and Shaped the Music Business” — Colin Hancock, album notes writer (Various Artists)

“Out of a Clear Blue Sky” — David Sager, album notes writer (Nat Brusiloff)

Best Historical Album

“Celebrated, 1895-1896” — Meagan Hennessey and Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (Unique Quartette)

“Hittin’ the Ramp: The Early Years (1936-1943)” — Zev Feldman, Will Friedwald and George Klabin, compilation producers; Matthew Lutthans, mastering engineer (Nat King Cole)

“It’s Such A Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers” — Lee Lodyga and Cheryl Pawelski, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Mister Rogers)

“1999 Super Deluxe Edition” — Trevor Guy, Michael Howe and Kirk Johnson, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Prince)

“Souvenir” — Carolyn Agger, compilation producer; Miles Showell, mastering engineer (Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark)

“Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions” by Béla Fleck, compilation producer; Richard Dodd, mastering engineer (Béla Fleck)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

“Black Hole Rainbow” — Shawn Everett and Ivan Wayman, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Devon Gilfillian)

“Expectations” — Gary Paczosa and Mike Robinson, engineers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Katie Pruitt)

“Hyperspace” — Drew Brown, Julian Burg, Andrew Coleman, Paul Epworth, Shawn Everett, Serban Ghenea, David Greenbaum, John Hanes, Beck Hansen, Jaycen Joshua, Greg Kurstin, Mike Larson, Cole M.G.N., Alex Pasco and Matt Wiggins, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Beck)

“Jaime” — Shawn Everett, engineer; Shawn Everett, mastering engineer (Brittany Howard)

“25 Trips” — Shani Gandhi and Gary Paczosa, engineers; Adam Grover, mastering engineer (Sierra Hull)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Andrew Watt

Best Remixed Recording

“Do You Ever (RAC Mix)” — RAC, remixer (Phil Good)

“Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)” — Morgan Page, remixer (Deadmau5)

“Praying For You (Louie Vega Main Remix)” — Louie Vega, remixer (Jasper Street Co.)

“Roses (Imanbek Remix)” — Imanbek Zeikenov, remixer (SAINt JHN)

“Young & Alive (Bazzi Vs. Haywyre)” — Haywyre, remixer (Bazzi)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Danielpour: “The Passion of Yeshua” — Bernd Gottinger, engineer (JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus)

Gershwin: "Porgy and Bess" — David Frost and John Kerswell, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (David Robertson, Frederick Ballentine, Angel Blue, Denyce Graves, Latonia Moore, Eric Owens, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and Chorus)

Hynes: “Fields” — Kyle Pyke, engineer; Jesse Lewis and Kyle Pyke, mastering engineers (Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion)

Ives: “Complete Symphonies” — Alexander Lipay and Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay and Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Shostakovich: “Symphony No. 13, ‘Babi Yar’” — David Frost and Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)

Producer Of The Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

David Frost

Jesse Lewis

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Best Orchestral Performance

“Aspects of America — Pulitzer Edition” — Carlos Kalmar, conductor (Oregon Symphony)

“Concurrence” — Daníel Bjarnason, conductor (Iceland Symphony Orchestra)

Copland: “Symphony No. 3” — Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

Ives: “Complete Symphonies” — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Lutosławski: “Symphonies Nos. 2 & 3” — Hannu Lintu, conductor (Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra)

Best Opera Recording

Dello Joio: “The Trial at Rouen” — Gil Rose, conductor; Heather Buck and Stephen Powell; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)

Floyd, C.: “Prince of Players” — William Boggs, conductor; Alexander Dobson, Keith Phares and Kate Royal; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra; Florentine Opera Chorus)

Gershwin: “Porgy and Bess” — David Robertson, conductor; Frederick Ballentine, Angel Blue, Denyce Graves, Latonia Moore and Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Handel: “Agrippina” — Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor; Elsa Benoit, Joyce DiDonato, Franco Fagioli, Jakub Józef Orliński and Luca Pisaroni; Daniel Zalay, producer (Il Pomo D’Oro)

Zemlinsky: “Der Zwerg” — Donald Runnicles, conductor; David Butt Philip and Elena Tsallagova; Peter Ghirardini and Erwin Stürzer, producers (Orchestra Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin; Chorus Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin)

Best Choral Performance

“Carthage” — Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

Danielpour: “The Passion of Yeshuah” — JoAnn Falletta, conductor; James K. Bass and Adam Luebke, chorus masters (James K. Bass, J’Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann and Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus and UCLA Chamber Singers)

Kastalsky: “Requiem” — Leonard Slatkin, conductor; Charles Bruffy, Steven Fox and Benedict Sheehan, chorus masters (Joseph Charles Beutel and Anna Dennis; Orchestra Of St. Luke’s; Cathedral Choral Society, The Clarion Choir, Kansas City Chorale and The Saint Tikhon Choir)

Moravec: “Sanctuary Road” — Kent Tritle, conductor (Joshua Blue, Raehann Bryce-Davis, Dashon Burton, Malcolm J. Merriweather and Laquita Mitchell; Oratorio Society Of New York Orchestra; Oratorio Society Of New York Chorus)

“Once Upon A Time” — Matthew Guard, conductor (Sarah Walker; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

“Contemporary Voices” — Pacifica Quartet

“Healing Modes” — Brooklyn Rider

Hearne, T.: “Place” — Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods, Diana Wade and Place Orchestra

Hynes: “Fields” — Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion

“The Schumann Quartets” — Dover Quartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Adès: “Concerto for Piano and Orchestra” — Kirill Gerstein; Thomas Adès, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Beethoven: “Complete Piano Sonatas” — Igor Levit

“Bohemian Tales” — Augustin Hadelich; Jakub Hrůša, conductor (Charles Owen; Symphonieorchester Des Bayerischen Rundfunks)

“Destination Rachimaninov — Arrival” — Daniil Trifonov; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)

Theofanidis: “Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra” —

Richard O’Neill; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

“American Composers at Play — William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto” — Stephen Powell (Attacca Quartet, William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto, Charles Neidich and Jason Vieaux)

“Clairières — Songs by Lili & Nadia Boulanger” — Nicholas Phan; Myra Huang, accompanist

“Farinelli” — Cecilia Bartoli; Giovanni Antonini, conductor (Il Giardino Armonico)

“A Lad’s Love” — Brian Giebler; Steven McGhee, accompanist (Katie Hyun, Michael Katz, Jessica Meyer, Reginald Mobley and Ben Russell)

“Smyth: The Prison” — Sarah Brailey and Dashon Burton; James Blachly, conductor (Experiential Chorus; Experiential Orchestra)

Best Classical Compendium

“Adès Conducts Adès” — Mark Stone and Christianne Stotijn; Thomas Adès, conductor; Nick Squire, producer

Saariaho: “Graal Théâtre; Circle Map; Neiges; Vers Toi Qui Es Si Loin” — Clément Mao-Takacs, conductor; Hans Kipfer, producer

Serebrier: “Symphonic Bach Variations; Laments and Hallelujahs; Flute Concerto”

— José Serebrier, conductor; Jens Braun, producer

Thomas, M.T.: “From the Diary of Anne Frank & Meditations on Rilke”

— Isabel Leonard, Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer

Woolf, L.P.: “Fire And Flood” — Matt Haimovitz; Julian Wachner, conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, producer

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Adès: “Concerto for Piano and Orchestra” — Thomas Adès, composer (Kirill Gerstein, Thomas Adès and Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Danielpour: “The Passion of Yeshuah” — Richard Danielpour, composer (JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus)

Floyd, C.: “Prince of Players” — Carlisle Floyd, composer (William Boggs, Alexander Dobson, Kate Royal, Keith Phares, Florentine Opera Chorus and Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra)

Hearne, T.: “Place” — Ted Hearne, composer (Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods and Place Orchestra)

Rouse: “Symphony No. 5” — Christopher Rouse, composer (Giancarlo Guerrero and Nashville Symphony)

Best Music Video

“Brown Skin Girl” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Jenn Nkiru, video directors; Lauren Baker, Astrid Edwards, Nathan Scherrer, and Erinn Williams, video producers

“Life Is Good” — Future feat. Drake; Julien Christian Lutz, video director; Harv Glazer, video producer

“Lockdown” — Anderson .Paak; Dave Meyers, video director; Nathan Scherrer, video producer

“Adore You” — Harry Styles; Dave Meyers, video director; Nathan Scherrer, video producer

“Goliath” — Woodkid; Yoann Lemoine, video director

Best Music Film

“Beastie Boys Story” — Beastie Boys; Spike Jonze, video director; Amanda Adelson, Jason Baum, and Spike Jonze, video producers

“Black Is King” — Beyoncé

“We Are Freestyle Love Supreme” — Freestyle Love Supreme; Andrew Fried, video director; Andrew Fried, Jill Furman, Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sarina Roma, Jenny Steingart, and Jon Steingart, video producers

“Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” — Linda Ronstadt; Rob Epstein, and Jeffrey Friedman, video directors; Michele Farinola and James Keach, video producers

“That Little Old Band From Texas: ZZ Top” — Sam Dunn, video director; Scot McFadyen, video producer