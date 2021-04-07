As speculation begins to mount around what Climate Pledge Arena’s opening plans may look like, one country-sized boot has dropped.

Country music star Eric Church will roll into the new Seattle Center arena, presumably with a drink in hand, Oct. 30. Tickets to Church’s fittingly named The Gather Again tour go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. May 7, with fan-club members getting first crack a few days earlier.

With the not-just-hockey arena projected to open mid- to late-October, the Nashville big timer could be one of the first music stars to play the billion-dollar arena being built by the Oak View Group. Another country show is expected to be announced Thursday, based on a teaser video posted by CPA’s social media accounts.

Launching in September, Church’s tour is one of several fall runs announced of late, from arena-filling stars to club acts. Latin music star Maluma has a Sept. 18 show at WaMu Theater on the books, and Capitol Hill hot spot Neumos announced a Sept. 4 date with Sub Pop rockers Bully. While there’s no guarantee these shows will take place as planned, the growing number of tour announcements signal the live entertainment industry is at least preparing for a comeback later this year.

Oak View Group recently detailed its ambitious concert plans for Climate Pledge Arena, with executives saying they plan to host two to three times the number of shows held at the old KeyArena each year.

The Church concert is the second show to be announced at Climate Pledge Arena, after an announcement earlier this year of a 2022 date with The Weeknd.

Church is up for entertainer and male artist of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards, airing April 18 on CBS.