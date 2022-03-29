Local Elton John fans might be feeling a little déjà vu this morning.

The bespectacled piano pounder announced Tuesday that his long and winding farewell tour is taking another lap through Western Washington. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer returns to the Tacoma Dome Oct. 16-17 on what is purportedly the closing run of his last North American tour, ending with a November blowout at Dodger Stadium. The Los Angeles gig will mark John’s 2000th U.S. show at the site of one of his most famous performances in the ’70s.

An American Express presale runs 10 a.m. March 30 through 10 p.m. April 5 before tickets go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. April 6 through Ticketmaster.

Before the pandemic interrupted his multiyear Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour, which already circled through some of the same markets twice, the music icon played a pair of sold-out Tacoma Dome shows back in 2019. The 2-hour, 45-minute set was a hits-heavy career retrospective that never came off overly self-congratulatory. At the time, John seemed more interested in throwing a party for the ages than turning the show into some sort of victory lap.

John first announced the Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour way back in 2018, saying that he planned to retire from touring in order to spend more time with his family.