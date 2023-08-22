Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder will take the stage in Seattle for two performances this October.

The shows will take place at 8 p.m. Oct. 23 and 24 at Benaroya Hall.

For the general public, registration for a chance to purchase tickets is open until 5 p.m. today via Ticketmaster advance registration. Registration does not guarantee a ticket; instead, people who register will be randomly selected to get an access code to the sale or join the waitlist. A ticket presale for Ten Club, Pearl Jam’s fan group, started Monday.

The proceeds will be donated to EB Research Partnership, a nonprofit that researches treatment and cures for epidermolysis bullosa. EB is a group of genetic skin disorders that cause pain, blisters and internal and external wounds. It can be fatal.

The Pearl Jam lead singer and his wife, Jill Vedder, co-founded the EB Research Partnership in 2010 with two families that have children with EB, including a family friend. In addition to Vedder’s shows in Seattle, EBRP will hold a Venture into Cures Summit at Benaroya Hall and an award dinner at Chihuly Garden and Glass on Oct. 22 to discuss EB and other rare diseases.

Ahead of Vedder’s stop in the Pacific Northwest, Pearl Jam is taking a brief tour around Texas and the Midwest starting at the end of August. Vedder will also headline the Ohana Festival in California on Sept. 30.