A few songs into his set Saturday night, Ed Sheeran paused to deliver some big news while introducing his breakout hit “The A Team”: his legion of fans had set a new Lumen Field attendance record.

“There’s never been more people here,” said the 32-year-old British superstar. “The reason I’m saying this to you is because I can still close my eyes and remember no one caring about this song, and now 81,000 people are going to sing along.”

Sheeran’s team announced an attendance of 81,000 during the concert Saturday night, but Lumen Field released an official number of 77,286 via its Twitter account Sunday morning.

Just over a month ago, Taylor Swift claimed the record with 72,171 on night one of her “Eras” tour. Before Swift, U2 owned top billing.

And sing along they did all night long as Sheeran masterfully worked through hit after hit for well over two hours from a massive rotating stage set in the center of the field. The visuals, which included an LED ring above the stage and massive LED guitar pics, were appropriately enormous, yet never seemed in the way.

Coming off a busy weekend that included a more intimate gig at the Paramount Theatre on Friday night and a surprise turn as a guest barista at the Starbucks on Pike Street earlier that day, Sheeran capped off his trip to Seattle with a 27-song set of singalong-worthy hits that included a cameo by a local music legend.

In a switch up from previous tours, at times Sheeran played with a full band situated on four satellite stages, but they were hardly needed. Still, Sheeran’s bandmates were effective in making anthemic opening number “Tides” off his 2021 album “Equals” sound like it was made to be played in enormous stadiums. They transitioned easily to full-throated rock on “Blow,” which featured pyrotechnics and fireworks to drive the point home.

All of that bombast was fun but completely unnecessary given Sheeran’s innate magnetism as a performer. Once he excused his band and explained his guitar’s loop pedal, a device that allows him to create beats on the fly to sing over, Sheeran was at home with the focus completely on him.

“The A Team” and “Castle on the Hill” showed the power of Sheeran’s early music and also worked as a tutorial on how he goes about creating his beats. Watching him layer different sounds to create a recognizable song was an impressive display and served as a reminder that Sheeran’s talent extends well beyond his crystal clear tenor and sensitive lyricism.

Sheeran was aided by a great sound system and mix that brought his vocals to the forefront without making him sound harsh or shrill. The tenderness of recent No.1 single “Eyes Closed,” about the death of a close friend, was served especially well by the expert mix, as was Sheeran’s 2011 hit “Give Me Love.”

Soon the full band was back and so was opener Khalid, who came out for a duet on “Beautiful People.” Perhaps the band’s strongest moment was on “Overpass Graffiti,” off of Sheeran’s latest album “Subtract.” On the album, the song has a dreamy electronic quality to it, but the band turned it into a domineering piece of indie rock that had the crowd entranced.

After another crowd pleaser, “Galway Girl,” Sheeran announced, now “the real singalongs start.”

“If you don’t know the lyrics to this next song, you’re at the wrong concert,” he said cheekily before launching into Grammy-winner “Thinking Out Loud,” one of his first megahits. “These are the songs your grandma knows.”

The show reached an unexpected climax when Sheeran brought out his close friend Macklemore. Other than a moment when Sheeran asked the crowd to demonstrate how loud Lumen Field can get, the Seattle rapper garnered perhaps the single loudest cheer of the night as he popped onto the stage.

Macklemore’s appearance seemed to put the show over the top, and his versions of “Thrift Shop” and “Can’t Hold Us” radiated with the kind of joyous energy only playing in front of a record sellout can generate. If there was a negative, it’s that while there was still a lot of great Sheeran music left to be heard, the crowd really did peak for the hometown boy made good.

While some fans did start heading for the exits with a few songs to go, it was impressive how many stuck out the encore, which included “Shape of You” and “Bad Habits.” Even those who were trying to leave the venue seemed to linger at the exits, drawn back in by the power of Sheeran’s voice.