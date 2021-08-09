The Eagles have announced what will likely be one of the first concerts at the new Climate Pledge Arena. But before checking into this Hotel California tour stop, venue staff will be checking to see if you’ve had your jabs.

Unlike most dates along the tour — which features the soft rock deities, backed by an orchestra and a choir, performing their iconic album in its entirety — a vaccination requirement will be in place for the Nov. 5 Seattle show.

Fans will need to provide proof of full vaccination and any children under 12 must have a negative COVID-19 test dated within 48 hours of the show.

“Requiring vaccinations is the best way to protect our crew and our fans,” stated a joint news release from the band and Climate Pledge Arena.

When the pandemic-interrupted tour resumes at Madison Square Garden later this month, a vaccination requirement will be in place then, too, at the venue’s behest.

While the Seattle vax policy was imposed by the band — whose manager Irving Azoff is a founding partner with the Oak View Group, the company building Climate Pledge Arena — CPA brass expressed support for the decision. As of now, the Eagles concert is the only CPA show with a vaccination requirement.

Tickets go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Aug. 13, with limited VIP packages on sale a day earlier.

In recent weeks, numerous Seattle music venues including Neumos and the Seattle Theatre Group have instituted vaccination requirements in response to the swirling delta variant. However, most allow for unvaccinated patrons to attend with proof of a negative test.

Throughout the tour, the Eagles are playing two sets, an opening run through their bajillion-times platinum “Hotel California” album followed by a “greatest hits” set.

The last time a pair of Eagles members flew through our area was in 2018, when guitarist Joe Walsh brought his star-studded VetsAid concert to the Tacoma Dome, with bandmate Don Henley, James Taylor, Ringo Starr and Chris Stapleton.