Five years and three albums since his last Washington visit, Drake has revealed his summer tour plans, including his Climate Pledge Arena debut.

The rap juggernaut will hit Seattle’s still-shiny arena on August 25, on the back end of his 29-date It’s All a Blur tour, which wraps up in Arizona three cities later. Joining the “Certified Lover Boy” is 21 Savage, the Atlanta rap star with whom he dropped their joint “Her Loss” album last fall. The high-profile collab came on the heels of Drake’s house-flavored dance album “Honestly, Nevermind,” which was greeted with mixed reviews last summer.

Tickets for the CPA date go on sale to the general public at noon Friday through Ticketmaster. But with the barrage of presales through the artist, venue, promoter, etc., that is now customary with such big-ticket concerts, waiting until then is not recommended if you can help it. In another sign of the ever-worsening ticket-buying hell, lol-worthy presales through Cash App Card and Sprite begin Wednesday and Thursday respectively. Info on the soft drink presale will be dispensed through Sprite.com and its email list. Details on the Cash App on-sale from its news release:

“Beginning Wednesday, March 15 starting at 12:00 pm PT through Thursday, March 16 at 10:00 pm PT, Cash App Card holders can unlock the earliest access to ‘It’s All A Blur’ tickets by using the first 9 digits of their Cash App Card to access the presale and then completing the purchase using their Cash App Card. Presale start times vary by market, check your local listings at drakerelated.com for more information. For more information on the Cash App Card presale, please visit cash.app/drake-presale.”

Drake last graced Western Washington in 2018 with a dizzying post-“Scorpion” show marking the Tacoma Dome’s first major concert after a $30 million renovation.