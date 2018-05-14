Hip-hop megastar Drake returns to the Tacoma Dome in November in support of his new "Scorpion" album due next month.

With his Toronto Raptors officially bounced from the NBA playoffs, Drake announced a sprawling North American tour on Monday.

The “Hotline Bling” rapper’s Aubrey & the Three Amigos tour will hit the Tacoma Dome on Nov. 1 between two-night stands in Oakland and Vancouver. The hip-hop megastar, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, is bringing red-hot Atlanta trio Migos along for the 41-date trek, hence the tour’s name. Migos was in town last month for a ShoWare Center date with Snoop Dogg.

An American Express presale runs 10 a.m. Tuesday through 10 p.m. Thursday before tickets go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation presale lasts from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday. Tickets range from $55.50 to $195.50.

An apologetic Drake last came to Tacoma in 2016 and he showed up late after purportedly getting stuck in I-5 traffic (we feel you, Drizzy). The new tour is in support of his forthcoming “Scorpion” LP, expected to arrive next month. His fifth studio album follows last year’s 22-track “More Life,” which was billed as a “playlist,” though for all intents and purposes looked, smelled and sounded like a mixtape.

The Tacoma Dome is slated for a $30 million renovation project this summer, scheduled for completion in October.