Alaia D’Alessandro hosted an after-party for her friend DoNormaal following a music-video shoot for the rapper. She just wanted to have a good time with her friends and get to know people.

That party turned into a creative spark for D’Alessandro, singer/multi-instrumentalist in the local band Tres Leches. The result is the documentary “Phonic Seattle,” a look at our city’s musical health in a time of great economic and infrastructural flux.

“We were having these interesting conversations about how Seattle was changing and how the community has been coming together and utilizing different resources, whether it’s this musician who also does video and they can make music videos,” D’Alessandro said. “Or this person is really good at poster making.”

With creative types from different parts of town in the room, she quickly realized no one knew each other, sequestered as they were in their own little worlds.

“One way we could pull our resources together is to get them all into the same space,” D’Alessandro said. “I felt like this documentary could be a resource, filming all these different neighborhoods and putting them all on screen so they can watch each other.”

“Phonic Seattle” will debut at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Northwest Film Forum. The free screening will include a discussion with many of the musicians, venue owners and creative folks who appear in the film.

The documentary highlights musicians, venues, festival organizers and supporters who may not be broadly known but are nonetheless impactful in their communities. D’Alessandro interviews Reese Tanimura, managing director of Northwest Folklife; educator and activist Julie-C; hip-hop artist CarLarans; Jodi Ecklund of Clock-Out Lounge; auto-shop owner Mariajosé Barrera, who holds neighborhood concerts in her garage, Mosé Auto; Sistah Luv and iNfinity of Sistas Rock the Arts; and Selena Whitaker-Paquiet, organizer of the Hoodstock festival, among others.

“Some people have said the music scene is dying here,” Tanimura said. “I think that messaging, while there are pieces of reality in that, sort of diminishes and makes invisible the communities that are trying to figure out how to make it work.”

The conversation “also tends to discount what those communities and business owners and those artists contribute to the economy as well,” she added. “The documentary is another voice to say these things are bringing real value to the city, whether it’s the culture and character of the city or actual economic value.”

The 26-year-old D’Alessandro is a member of that creative community. In addition to being in the band Tres Leches, she’s a videographer at KEXP and also works on her solo project, AIAIA. She made a similar documentary while in college about music in Puerto Rico and the Faeroe Islands and thought Seattle was the perfect place to continue the conversation.

A lifelong Seattle resident, she’s familiar with the rich music culture here. And she’s watched it change as the tech industry has remade the town and forced out working-class families and communities. “But at the same time, the [music] community itself is really strong and incredibly resilient and I just see more and more spaces popping up.

“I think the positive side is that I couldn’t fit all the spaces that I wanted to in this documentary,” she said. “There’s so much opportunity here in this city.”

“Phonic Seattle,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16; Northwest Film Forum, 1515 12th Ave., Seattle; free with RSVP at phonicseattle.brownpapertickets.com. The all-ages screening includes a discussion following the film.