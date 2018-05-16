To celebrate the Paramount Theatre's 90th anniversary, local indie-rock heroes Death Cab for Cutie are playing a free concert at the historic venue. Here's how to get tickets.

It was a bit of a bummer for local fans when earlier this month Death Cab for Cutie announced a new album and stretch of tour dates that skipped over their homestate. Turns out the Bellingham-born titans of indie rock had something else up their heart-wearing sleeves.

On Wednesday, Seattle promoter STG Presents announced a free Death Cab show at the Paramount Theatre, plus a pre-funk block party, in honor of the venue’s 90th anniversary. The June 23 concert inside the theater is hosted by ace comic and onetime Seattleite Hari Kondabolu, with additional performances from Khu.éex’, garage-blues trio the Black Tones and DJ Stas THEE Boss.

The non-ticketed outdoor portion (also free) features a SassyBlack Pride Showcase with performances from local LGBTQIA musicians and dancers, including Lieu Quan, Lion Dance Team, Shakieh Danielson and Levi Ware, Ten Man Brass Band and more. Nancy Guppy hosts. The “outdoor celebration” goes down on Ninth Avenue between Pike and Pine streets from 5-8 p.m.

While the Death Cab show inside the theater is free, tickets are required. Fans of Ben Gibbard and co. must register for the chance to secure tickets through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program between now and 10 a.m. Friday. The program, billed as an anti-bot measure, gives Northwest-ish fans priority — specifically those living in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Alaska and British Columbia.

Once you’ve registered and Ticketmaster confirms you’re not a ticket-scalping robot, the ticket broker will send you an email notification on Monday, May 21. The following day (May 22), randomly selected verified fans will receive a text message with a link to an access code they can use to claim up to two tickets. The chosen ones will then need to claim their tickets at the Paramount by 8 p.m. the night of the show (doors open at 6:30 p.m.). Unclaimed seats will be released that night. Seating is first come, first served.

All sound a bit complicated? Yes! But hey, a (free) birthday bash this good is worth jumping through a few online hoops.

Two weeks ago, Death Cab announced a new album due in August. The yet untitled release will be the band’s follow-up to 2015’s Grammy-nominated “Kintsugi,” and its first since the departure of co-founder Chris Walla. Check out the trailer below.