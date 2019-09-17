It wasn’t just the Huskies game that was disrupted by those sky-illuminating thunderstorms earlier this month.

The Sept. 7 storm that caused a two-hour delay during a University of Washington football game also cut short an outdoor concert by local indie rock heroes Death Cab for Cutie. The foul but highly Instagrammable weather halted what was supposed to be the first of two headlining shows at Marymoor Park with fellow Seattle rockers Car Seat Headrest.

The next morning, the band announced that tickets would be refunded and promised some sort of makeup. On Tuesday, we found out what exactly that will look like, as Death Cab announced a three-night run at the Showbox.

The veteran rockers, who have long outgrown the 1,100-capacity club, will headline the beloved venue Feb. 24-26. Fans who purchased tickets for the sold-out Sept. 7 Marymoor Park concert will have first crack at tickets ($60) through a presale starting 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18. Access instructions will be sent by email, according to an announcement through the band’s Twitter account. The presale code can only be used for one show, with a four-ticket limit. Remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20.

Death Cab frontman Ben Gibbard has been one of the most vocal Seattle musicians supporting the Save the Showbox crusade, which is far from over despite winning landmark status in July. Between Gibbard’s fondness for the club and the fact that it’s managed by bigwig promotion company AEG Presents, which also books Marymoor Park’s 5,000-capacity amphitheater, the Showbox seems a logical choice for a splashy makeup gig (or three), despite its significantly lower capacity.