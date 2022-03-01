Among a certain group of Capitol Hill Block Partiers of yore, this year’s stacked comeback lineup of au courant alt-pop singers, rappers and electronic artists was met with a degree of befuddlement, triggering several existential questions: Who are these people? Are we really this old? Do kids still play guitars?

Beyond the stable of talented Seattle bands, Block Party’s indie rock component has waned a bit, but hasn’t completely disappeared. Rather, such artists have instead packed the lineup of organizers’ newer festival, Day In Day Out, which returns to Seattle Center Aug. 12-14, expanding to a third day.

On Tuesday, Daydream State, the company behind Block Party, Neumos nightclub and the fledgling Day In Day Out, announced an indie-centric slate for the second-year fest, making a clear distinction from its long-running blowout on the Hill.

Headlining the lower-key fest at Fisher Green Pavilion are indie rock greats The National, sizzling indie-pop auteur Mitski — whose highly tuned choreo entranced Block Partiers in 2019 — and acclaimed indie-rock goofball Mac DeMarco, who will play a throwback set of material from his first two albums, “Rock and Roll Nightclub” and “2,” which launched his career a decade ago.

The lineup continues with contemporary indie stars Japanese Breakfast, Soccer Mommy, a rejuvenated Animal Collective — who just released their first album in six years — hardcore boundary-pushers Turnstile and noise-rap alchemist JPEGMAFIA. Also on board: MUNA, R&B talent Jamila Woods, Los Angeles rockers Cherry Glazerr, Hurray for the Riff Raff and Sampa the Great; Seattle heavyweights La Luz, Shabazz Palaces and Hollis; and L.A. band Julie.

Members from a host of Seattle bands like Tacocat, Naked Giants and Tres Leches, and soul-vinyl specialists Emerald City Soul Club will spin DJ sets between acts.

A limited presale with a pass code going out through Day In Day Out’s newsletter starts 10 a.m. March 3. (That presale pass code will also save you $25.) The general sale begins 10 a.m. March 4, with three-day passes starting at $250. Tickets can be purchased at the Day In Day Out website.

While this year’s lineups make a starker delineation between the two fests, the inaugural Day In Day Out last year felt like a more laid-back version of Capitol Hill Block Party, weathering last-minute cancellations from two of its top acts due to COVID-19.

Aug. 12-14 is shaping up to be one of Seattle’s biggest summer concert weekends, with The Head and the Heart playing two hometown shows at Marymoor Park (Aug. 12-13) and Foo Fighters taking over T-Mobile Park (Aug. 13).