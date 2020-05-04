We already knew it was going to be a quiet summer and Monday brought word that yet another summertime music tradition is being scrapped.

Dave Matthews Band announced it’s rescheduling its entire summer concert slate — including the annual Labor Day weekend bash the band’s hosted at the Gorge Amphitheatre for years — due to COVID-19. The almost-Rock-and-Roll-Hall-of-Famers will resume their yearly three-night run at the fabled Washington venue in 2021, with makeup dates for the rest of its summer jaunt to be announced later.

Tickets for this year’s Gorge shows will be honored at the 2021 dates, but fans seeking refunds should move swiftly. For rescheduled concerts, Live Nation’s current refund policy gives fans a 30-day window from the time makeup dates are announced to request their money back. Clock’s ticking. Ticket buyers should receive an email outlining their options.

As the coronavirus decimated the live music industry, the bigwig promoter and Ticketmaster, which merged a decade ago, had been heavily criticized for not offering refunds for indefinitely postponed shows. Last week it revised its policy, allowing refunds if an event had yet to be rescheduled within 60 days of being postponed.

Led by longtime Seattleite and seemingly chill guy Dave Matthews, jam rock’s crossover kings join Journey, Brad Paisley and even jammier rockers Phish in canceling or rescheduling Gorge concerts. While a number of marquee acts and festivals are technically still on the books — including Matthews’ bud and fellow Washingtonian Brandi Carlile — it’s hard to see many of them happening. Under Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-phase plan for reopening the state, gatherings of more than 50 people (let alone 27,000) aren’t expected to resume until July 13 at the earliest.

Capitol Hill Block Party and Seattle Theatre Group’s THING festival have already decided to take the year off, eyeing 2021 returns.