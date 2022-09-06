Considering Dave Matthews has made his home in Seattle for years, it’s not often the jammy, pop-rockin’ juggernaut and his band perform on this side of the Cascades these days. That’s about to change.

Fresh off their annual Labor Day weekend run at the Gorge Amphitheatre, Dave Matthews Band has announced a North American tour that includes a Nov. 4 date at Climate Pledge Arena. Tickets go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Sept. 23 through Ticketmaster, with various presales offering a chance to snag seats sooner.

A fan club presale is already underway via the DMB Warehouse Fan Association. Another presale for Citi credit card holders starts 9 a.m. Sept. 20 at citientertainment.com.

DMB’s newly announced fall trek kicks off Nov. 2 in Vancouver, British Columbia before closing with two nights at Madison Square Garden later that month.

The rare full-band show in Seattle is a treat for DMB diehards (especially given current gas prices) accustomed to making the I-90 voyage to see the ticket-selling behemoths at the Gorge. In 2021, the band’s annual three-night stand at the landmark Washington venue returned from a pandemic year off, weathering COVID-19 cases within the group, which briefly sent fans into a panic as they arrived the first night. Suddenly losing its rhythm section — with drummer Carter Beauford and bassist Stefan Lessard testing positive — right before the shows, Matthews & Co. retooled their sets (and roughly one-third of their band) on the fly and gave fans an unforgettable weekend.

The last time Matthews headlined a show in Seattle proper was an under-the-radar gig at Columbia City Theater in 2018. Backed by Spotify, the intimate, invite-only engagement at the low-key neighborhood venue saw an especially free-wheeling Matthews playing a solo acoustic set of fan favorites, choice covers and cuts from DMB’s last studio album “Come Tomorrow,” released a few months earlier.