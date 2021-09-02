As cancellations increasingly speckle a busy fall concert calendar, the team behind Day In Day Out, Seattle’s first major music festival since the pandemic, was dealt a last-minute blow.

Just two days before the inaugural fest gets underway at Seattle Center’s Fisher Green and Pavilion, organizers were forced to scramble to plug two unexpected holes in the opening day lineup. Portland rap star Aminé announced Thursday that he would be unable to perform after contracting a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

“I’m fully vaccinated but recently tested positive for Covid,” Aminé wrote in an Instagram story. “Really bummed about this but I’m gonna rest up, quarantine, and hopefully see you guys soon.”

As one of four national headliners anchoring the festival, the loss of Aminé — who’s riding high after releasing his sterling “Limbo” LP last year — stings. Nevertheless, Day In Day Out brass responded quickly, adding hometown favorite Sol to Saturday’s lineup. It’s an appropriate pick, as the Seattle rapper, who headlines the Showbox later this month, shined on the same grounds during 2019’s Bumbershoot — the last time Seattle Center was rocking Labor Day weekend.

Unfortunately, their work wasn’t done. About an hour after Sol’s addition, Seattle R&B darling Parisalexa, also slated for Saturday, revealed she, too, had to cancel due to a non-COVID illness. The singer wrote on Instagram Thursday evening that she was sick and lost her voice.

“In a time like this when health is wealth more than ever, I don’t wanna chance anything,” she wrote on Instagram. “I am so appreciative of everyone for supporting me and I hope you all understand and will see me safely at the next show which will be in the coming months!”

LIVt, a fellow pillar of the local R&B scene, will fill Parisalexa’s slot.

The two-day mini festival is a new project from the presumably exhausted team behind Capitol Hill Block Party, and looks to be a scaled-down version of its long-running urban fest on the Hill. Electronic star Kaytranada, synth-pop stalwarts Chvrches, Big Wild, breakout Burien rapper Travis Thompson and others are still slated to perform.

Knock on wood.