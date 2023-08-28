Better put the Rainier on ice and get a turkey big enough to feed the band. Zach Bryan, the blue-collar songsmith and Navy vet who shot to fame while stationed in Washington, is coming back for the holidays in 2024 — in decidedly grand fashion.

The meteoric Americana star announced on Monday his biggest tour to date, which includes a pair of Tacoma Dome shows scheduled for Nov. 22-23, 2024, the weekend before Thanksgiving. Fans can register now at zachbryanpresale.com for access to a Sept. 6 presale, ahead of the general on-sale two days later.

Announced days after Bryan unleashed his new self-titled album with little warning (as the industry-averse artist is wont to do), The Quittin Time Tour finds the singer headlining stadiums in some cities for the first time, tapping some of his musical heroes, like the Turnpike Troubadours and Jason Isbell, as openers. (Matt Maeson and Levi Turner open the Tacoma dates.)

After building a rabid following online with two albums and self-shot cellphone videos of himself performing, the folk-country rocker took the industry by storm when he was honorably discharged from the Navy, immediate playing to large crowds. The Oklahoma-raised singer-songwriter played his first proper headlining show last fall in Washington, where many of his early songs were written, at a sold-out WAMU Theater in Seattle. At that show, Bryan invited to the stage his old Navy roommate and the man who honorably discharged him as his music career exploded.

The onetime Whidbey Island resident recorded the original version of his breakout hit, the Grammy-nominated streaming monster “Something in the Orange,” at Woodinville’s Bear Creek Studio.