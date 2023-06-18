Concert review

There was plenty of “Sodo Mojo” in Seattle on Saturday night as an extra-innings Mariners game was letting out from T-Mobile Park. Unfortunately for the hard-luck local ballclub and its fans, it was country legend George Strait and friends who provided most of that mojo, as 59,142 country fans flooded Lumen Field next door.

Judging by the M’s gear dotting the crowd in the stadium, at least a few fans made it a doubleheader, as the King of Country played his first Seattle market gig in nine years, setting a new attendance record for end-stage concerts at the venue. (U2 still holds the all-time record, drawing roughly 70,000 on its 360 tour.) Strait hung up his touring boots a decade ago, opting for one-off stadium dates instead of heavier itineraries, and Seattle was fortunate to be among the handful of cities on his 2023 schedule.

One of country’s most enduring and influential stars, Strait was credited with spearheading a wave of neotraditional country in the ’80s, as the mainstream became dominated by more pop-leaning artists. For decades now, country music’s great unifier has served as a North Star for pop-leaning radio darlings like Little Big Town as well as outlaw-indebted Chris Stapleton, who served as Saturday’s supporting acts.

Little Big Town took the stage in front of a still-gathering crowd filled with big-brim hats ready to catch the rain that never really came, beyond a little Seattle mist. The pop-country stalwarts’ summer party jams about pontoons and day drinking weren’t quite landing like they might a month from now (or even a week ago), but Mother Nature wasn’t the only one to blame. A lyric about going out on Friday night — with a forcibly punctuating, “Hell yeah!” — was sung with the verve of someone who’d rather be surfing Netflix.

Instead, their ballads and four-part harmonies often sounded better, which isn’t always the case in half-full stadiums. Nevertheless, the Saturday night party urges couldn’t be suppressed for long, with hips shaking and adult beverages hoisted for the liquor-brand roll call “Wine, Beer, Whiskey.”

Advertising

Up next was Stapleton, a bona fide star in his own right who headlined the Gorge Amphitheatre last summer. Once a behind-the-scenes songwriter, Stapleton’s star power became impossible to deny, thanks to a signature blend of honey-barrel soul, hard-driving Southern rock and outlaw country. The Americana world was first to embrace his combo — think Otis Redding raised on Willie Nelson and Lynyrd Skynyrd riffs — but Nashville’s mainstream and country radio quickly took notice.

Either way, the crowd was on its feet from the opening notes of “Nobody to Blame,” a Southern-fried rocker where sinister guitar licks meet self-loathing at the mouth of a whiskey bottle.

Stapleton and his seven-piece backing band — which includes his wife, Morgane Stapleton, on backing vocals — kept cooking on griddle-hot boot-stompers like “Hard Livin’” and “Arkansas.” The big-voiced beard’s bourbon-sweet vocals soared through the stadium air, the pesky marine layer no match for his quivering vibrato.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve been up here, we missed you guys,” Strait told a reciprocating crowd after strutting out onto the stage.

With 44 country chart-toppers under his belt buckle, Strait has far more hits than one can cram into a two-hour, 30-song show, though the flannel-clad singer would run through a good deal of his canonical country tunes. With flames blazing around the stadium’s video screens like one of the Mariners’ “Los Bomberos” pitchers was going to take the mound down the street, a playfully swinging rendition of “The Fireman” got the crowd’s blood pumping on a chilly summer night before Strait and his Ace in the Hole band cooled things off with a breezy “How ‘Bout Them Cowgirls.”

Strait and the 11-piece band spent much of the night vacillating between up-tempo ditties that often turn a bit of sorrow into a winking good time and slower, more heavy-hearted fare. Some of the frequent shifts might have felt emotionally dizzying with a more dramatic performer, but Strait’s steadying demeanor and no-fuss production kept things at an even keel. It’s proof that you don’t need a semitruck full of pyro to be considered a generational entertainer.

Advertising

One of those starker shifts came early, when Strait unleashed two of his signature era-spanning tunes, starting with a hootenanny-ready “Here for a Good Time.” The purebred country man might not get as rowdy as Stapleton and crew, but the 2011 toe-tapper ought to be rocking barn dances for another decade or more. From there, Strait downshifted again to the archetypal sad cowboy song “I Can Still Make Cheyenne,” which could make even the toughest bronco busters reach for their handkerchiefs.

At 71, Strait’s voice is still strong, packing a subtle depth that befits his salt-of-the-earth songwriting. A classic country torchbearer, Strait lit his flame from outlaw OGs like Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard and Waylon Jennings, though he’d carry that torch to greater commercial heights. He’d pay his respects to each of those musical heroes with some choice covers, including a Stapleton-assisted “Pancho and Lefty.” The oft-covered Townes Van Zandt tune (made famous by Merle and Willie’s version) is a country standard you don’t so much make your own as hope to do justice, and the Strait-Stapleton rendition felt like an intergenerational salute from two disciples of the same country music tradition, despite their 36-year age difference.

After his rumbling verse, Stapleton stuck around to accompany Strait on a pair of songs he wrote for the country titan: “You Don’t Know What You’re Missing” and the uplifting “Love’s Gonna Make It Alright.”

For being 11 members strong, Strait’s band sounded lean and clean, about as sturdy and unshowy as their boss’s plaid overshirt. Still, they’d get their chances to tastefully strut their stuff, most notably with round-the-horn fiddle and guitar solos in a barreling “Folsom Prison Blues” during the encore.

Let’s hope it won’t be another decade before Strait packs a Seattle stadium again.