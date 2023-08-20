On a warm July evening, a record-breaking crowd flooded Seattle’s Lumen Field for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. For Kerry Dellisanti, of Snoqualmie, 47, what should have been a dream concert turned into a cruel summer night.

After failing to score a coveted seat on Ticketmaster in November, then trawling resale sites for months, Dellisanti paid $895.15 for a nosebleed seat resold on StubHub. But when she tried to pull up the ticket en route to the show, a blank page appeared. StubHub couldn’t locate the ticket, a customer service rep told Dellisanti when she finally got off hold.

It was likely a speculative ticket, sold by someone who didn’t have the seat in hand. Dejected in her cowboy boots, Dellisanti told her friends to go into the stadium without her.

Buying concert tickets online can be a disappointing, costly nightmare: Fans must navigate obscene prices; fake tickets; bots programmed to buy in bulk and flip for outsized profits; endless queues; and a blurred line between verified sites and shady ones.

The Eras Tour has drawn greater attention to the issue, after its presale crashed the Ticketmaster website in November, earning parent company Live Nation Entertainment a Senate committee hearing. Legions of Swifties toiled on waitlists while bots and resellers gobbled up tickets.

Some players in the Washington music industry are finding creative ways to survive in this broken system, or to untangle from the Ticketmaster hegemony. Others are enacting change — asking fans to stand in line for tickets and pushing for fee transparency. Washington lawmakers are submitting legislation to strengthen consumer protections, fans have filed a class-action lawsuit and the Department of Justice is reportedly considering action this year.

Though legislation is pending, experts say enforcement is needed to rein in the Wild West of ticketing.

“I just don’t think it’s working out for anyone,” Dellisanti said. “I feel like nobody has control over this.”

The fan experience

Today’s ticketing landscape is like a disorienting video game.

When tickets for a hotly anticipated show go on sale, set your alarm. Queue for hours online. When the floodgates open, watch out: A chunk of tickets are already being sold at marked-up prices, as artists try to undercut scalpers and reclaim revenue. Careful! Bots and bad actors appear, hoarding tickets to resell for a profit on websites like StubHub and SeatGeek.

Failed on the primary market? Start over: Avoid fraudulent sites. Fend off bots that swarm social media sites. Remember: Fees will cost you.

Few are winning this game, particularly for shows anywhere larger than a midsize club. In Seattle, most large venues have exclusive deals with Ticketmaster or AXS, or are operated by Live Nation or AEG, AXS’ owner. Fans have little choice but to submit to increasingly hefty fees. Tickets sold on the primary and secondary markets have fees averaging 27% and 31% of the ticket price, respectively, per the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

Fans are fed up.

Michelle Sterioff, of Kirkland, is the lead plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit filed against Ticketmaster and Live Nation Entertainment in California in December.

Sterioff accuses the companies of “anticompetitive and misleading conduct” in their handling of pre- and general sales for the Eras Tour, criticizing exorbitant ticket prices, excessive service fees and a failure to block bots and scalpers from depleting inventories.

The suit alleges the company has a tight grip on the secondary market, and has eliminated competition on the primary by “coercing major concert venue operators to enter into long-term exclusive contracts.”

An attorney for the plaintiff, Bonner C. Walsh, declined to comment on an active case. Sterioff, Ticketmaster and Live Nation did not return requests for comment. In court, the company has argued the claims should be heard privately in arbitration.

It’s not just music lovers singing the blues. Seahawks fans will recall the 2015 Super Bowl ticket debacle, when fans spent thousands of dollars on tickets that never arrived. The Washington Attorney General’s Office sued broker SBTickets for short-selling, resulting in thousands of dollars in refunds and restitution for customers.

But such cases are relatively rare. That’s in part because legal action is only one avenue, beyond informal complaint resolution and consumers pursuing their own lawsuits.

Though the AG’s office pushed legislation to ban the use of ticket bots in 2015, it has only enforced the law once, against two Massachusetts-based companies. Similar federal legislation, the 2016 BOTS Act, also has rarely been enforced.

Enforcement is challenging, said the AG’s office. In order to bring cases forward, ticket sellers need to provide evidence of bots. If ticket scams are committed by entities or individuals abroad, prosecution is even more difficult.

Changing the set list

The country’s largest events promoter and venue operator, Live Nation, merged with ticketing giant Ticketmaster in 2010. As one company, it controls over 70% of the market for ticketing and live events. Though the company posted a record $3.1 billion in revenue in 2023’s first quarter, Ticketmaster maintains it has lost market share since the merger as the secondary ticket market exploded.

Concerns over the company’s dominance go back decades.

In the mid-1990s, Seattle’s Pearl Jam claimed Ticketmaster threw its weight around to scoop up astronomical service fees and demand exclusivity from venues and artists. The hubbub triggered a federal investigation. But the band’s Ticketmaster-boycotting Vs. Tour was a logistical nightmare, the antitrust criticism died down, and the investigation was closed. By 1998, the band agreed to play some Ticketmaster venues.

While many local players are tethered to the ticketing titans, Woodland Park Zoo’s sold-out ZooTunes series has spurned Ticketmaster and AXS in favor of Lyte. The smaller broker with lower fees is also the zoo’s sole verified reseller.

Concert manager Romy Brock has never considered working with Ticketmaster due to its “prohibitive” fees, despite the company’s greater promotional power. For the nonprofit, the series is a major fundraiser and engagement opportunity. Even as artist fees have increased with the cost of touring, Brock doesn’t want excessive ticket fees to deter would-be visitors.

Ticket fees are lower at the zoo than at comparably sized venues that use Ticketmaster. Still, resale seats for a recent Father John Misty show were going at one point for around $100 — double the initial price. Fans are paying more, but the zoo is capturing that revenue.

Seattle booking agent Ali Hedrick doesn’t think Live Nation is “the evil enemy that the general public thinks they are.” The real culprits, she said, are the unscrupulous resellers, who can make more money than artists or promoters on a ticket resold for double or triple face value.

And it’s not just about revenue.

Promoters and the prominent indie acts represented by Hedrick and her agency, Arrival Artists, have limited ways of combating resellers who snag tickets and can’t flip them, leaving “sold-out” shows 17-20% under capacity. No-shows hurt the artists and clubs, who depend on merchandise and bar sales, while fans miss their favorite bands.

Even efforts to beat back resellers can shut fans out.

One of Hedrick’s artists has an upcoming two-night stand at a 5,500-capacity room in Boston. After a “scalper scrub,” an analysis of ticket buyers designed to weed out resellers, she and the artist found more than 425 tickets went to likely resellers who made multiple purchases.

They used to automatically void the tickets, which is still the most likely recourse. But even then, it’s fans who bought on the secondary market who may be left without tickets.

Hedrick said trying to tamp down on resales is “a huge pain in the ass.” For a tour on which she has a supporting act, Hedrick said a “huge portion” of the total ticket count went to brokers — with set limits on ticket prices, in an attempt to control the secondary market.

Speculative ticketing is another issue.

Jim Brunberg, a Portland venue owner based in Washington, said “a million” of these tickets were listed online for an upcoming Devo concert before real tickets went on sale. “Seats” at the show were selling for $140-$415. Face-value tickets were $89.

Brunberg said his employees turn away patrons with speculative tickets at nearly every show. Beyond lost profits at the bar and merch tables, fans scream at security when they realize they don’t have tickets. That erodes trust, said Brunberg, a musician himself, making “the entire industry feel like an unsafe place to spend money.”

Some artists are pushing back. For their upcoming tour, Pearl Jam moved to “all-in” pricing with Ticketmaster, meaning the upfront price includes all fees. This spring, Maggie Rogers fans lined up outside WAMU Theater for an in-person presale for her Aug. 16 show, capped at two tickets apiece.

Onetime Washingtonian Zach Bryan has emerged as a vocal critic. Naming his recent live album “All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster,” the Navy-man-turned-country/folk-rock-star plotted a tour avoiding all Ticketmaster-affiliated stages. He’s working with AXS to establish a face-value ticket-exchange similar to one Pearl Jam has with Ticketmaster, capping ticket prices and pledging to invalidate tickets sold by third-party resellers.

“I have met kids at my shows who have paid upwards of 400 bucks to be there and I’m done with it,” Bryan wrote on Instagram last year. “I believe working class people should still be able to afford tickets to shows. … I am so tired of people saying things can’t be done about this massive issue while huge monopolies sit there stealing money from working class people.”

Bruce Springsteen fans expressed sticker shock over prices for his latest tour, which hit Climate Pledge Arena in February. But the Boss has defended his use of dynamic pricing — tickets sold at fluctuating, above-face-value rates.

“We have those tickets that are going to go for that [higher] price somewhere anyway,” Springsteen told Rolling Stone. “The ticket broker, or someone, is going to be taking that money. I’m going, ‘Hey, why shouldn’t that money go to the guys that are going to be up there sweating three hours a night for it?’”

In a prepared statement before the Senate Judiciary Committee in January, Live Nation chief financial officer Joe Berchtold said primary ticketing companies, including Ticketmaster, aren’t the ones to set ticket prices or service fees. Nor do they decide how many tickets go on sale and when.

“Pricing and distribution strategies are determined by the artists and teams,” he said. “Service fees, even if they’re called ticketing fees, are retained mainly by the venues.”

Ticketmaster/Live Nation did not respond to questions for this story by press time.

Bots, fees and bills

Ticketmaster and indie venues agree: The multibillion-dollar resale market is out of control. A recent watershed moment was the COVID-19 pandemic, when cybersquatters and bots sharpened their methods as the live music scene was silent.

Indie music halls are fighting back. Some use systems that weed out bots by selling a maximum of four to six tickets per buyer. But it’s like cutting the heads off a Hydra.

The bots are too sophisticated. Mimicry websites use the logo, name and photo of real venues — cybersquatting — to sell fake or secondary market tickets. Brunberg said one of his Portland clubs has a staffer whose job consists of dealing with angry fans on social media, correcting misinformation about sell-outs and warning customers about unverified websites.

What do these sites look like? Search “Ed Sheeran Paramount Theatre,” where he’ll play Friday before his Lumen Field show Saturday. Listed ahead of the STG site are links to sponsored resale sites like Tickets Center and StubHub. Below STG is an unsanctioned reseller, paramounttheatreseattle.net. Seychelles-based Pure Tonic Marketing operates this and a similar site for the Gorge Amphitheatre, calling both “independent guide[s].” The company did not return a request for comment.

Small-business owners don’t have the resources to sue cybersquatters or brokers.

“The hardest part of this is we’re all busy putting on shows,” said Dayna Frank, a Minnesota venue owner and founding board president and advocacy chair of the National Independent Venue Association. Roughly 40 Seattle-area venues are part of NIVA’s local chapter.

Formed during the pandemic to lobby for relief funding for the live music scene, NIVA has taken up the ticketing issue, advocating for enforcement, mandatory reporting of bots, a ban on fake tickets and more. Local lawmakers are taking on the ticketing industry, too.

After the Ticketmaster-Swift debacle, state Rep. Kristine Reeves, D-Federal Way, introduced legislation to enhance anti-bot regulation, reel in dynamic pricing practices and force ticket sellers to register with the state. Though the bill died without a floor vote, Reeves plans to reintroduce House Bill 1648 — the TSWIFT Consumer Protection Act, for “Ticket Sales Warrant Integrity, Fairness and Transparency” — in the upcoming session.

And earlier this year, U.S. Sens. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, introduced legislation to require ticket sellers to display the total ticket price up front, including all fees. (This summer, after a meeting with President Joe Biden, Live Nation Entertainment committed to rolling out all-in pricing starting in September.)

While it’s a “big deal” for Congress to take on this issue, said Josh LaBelle, executive director of Seattle Theatre Group — which manages the Paramount, Neptune and Moore theaters — the measure doesn’t go far enough.

LaBelle hopes forthcoming legislation will tackle speculative ticketing and give artists and venues more control over resales. He’s also hoping for greater enforcement targeting bots and cybersquatting.

More resources are required for tighter enforcement, said professor Carolyn M. Sloane, a labor economist who teaches a “Rockonomics” course at the University of Chicago. Banning bots, mimicry sites or speculative ticketing is like having a speed limit, she said.

“Speed limits only work if you have appropriate resources for enforcement.”

As Swift once sang, “I’m just sitting here, planning my revenge.” For scorned fans, that comeuppance may come soon. According to a Politico report, the Department of Justice could file an antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation and Ticketmaster by the end of the year.

