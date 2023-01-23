Tour announcement season is officially upon us and Monday morning brought word of three more big gigs coming to Seattle in 2023.

The biggest: Coldplay. After performing one of Climate Pledge Arena’s opening shows during their “Music of the Spheres” rollout, the pop rock giants return to bigger digs this fall. Still cruising on their ninth studio album (an album of the year candidate at the Grammys next month), the U.K. stadium slayers open a mini West Coast run Sept. 30 at Lumen Field, with support from R&B star H.E.R. and art-pop enigma 070 Shake. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Jan. 27 through Ticketmaster.

That intimate-by-Coldplay-standards date at the Pledge was a “popcorn-ready spectacular” made for livestream audiences a week after the British juggernauts unleashed its latest album. This time around, look for Chris Martin and Co. to stretch their set length past the 90-minute mark now that they’ll be in full-on stadium tour mode.

Also announced: Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks has extended her 2023 tour plans, which now begin with a March 15 stop at Climate Pledge Arena. Tickets to see the Fleetwood Mac vocalist, who hit the Gorge last summer, also go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27 via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation presale runs 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday.

Don’t call it a makeup date, but Beck will hit Climate Pledge Arena this summer to kick off a co-headlining run with synthy pop rockers Phoenix. Beck was slated to make his Climate Pledge debut last year opening for Arcade Fire with an acoustic set, though the amorphous rocker bailed when sexual misconduct allegations against AF frontman Win Butler emerged.

At any rate, opening the Aug. 1 show is indie rocker Jenny Lewis — who will return to CPA as part of The Postal Service later this fall — and Sir Chloe. Again, tickets go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Friday, with a handful of presales beginning Tuesday.

Elsewhere, R&B/alt-pop star Kali Uchis is coming to WAMU Theater on May 24. The bilingual singer was last in town delivering a dreamy, well-received opening set with Tyler, the Creator last spring and news of her headlining tour coincides with a new album “Red Moon in Venus” arriving March 3. Presales for the WAMU date begin Tuesday with the general on-sale set for 10 a.m. Jan. 26.

And while we’re at it, Nickelback is bringing its highway-traversing Get Rollin’ Tour to White River Amphitheatre on June 30. The Canadian butt-rock lords are joined by bro-country alum Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross. Tickets will hit Live Nation/Ticketmaster’s digital shelves 10 a.m. Jan. 27 with a slew of presales starting tomorrow.