Concert review

If you were a fan of Coldplay in 2001, you might have caught them on their first tour when they played the Showbox in downtown Seattle. MTV, back when it still cared about music, reviewed the show and described lead singer Chris Martin as nervous and wondered if American audiences would embrace the British band.

Twenty-two years later, Coldplay is a year and a half deep into their “Music of the Spheres” world tour and played a sold-out Lumen Field on Wednesday night, but Martin said he still remembers playing that Showbox gig. Perhaps that’s why he and the rest of the band seemed so appreciative of the massive crowd on hand that sang along with every song for two hours straight.

Martin, who joked they had to do 107 rehearsals to be ready for their show in Seattle, is no longer the reluctant frontman he was at 24 years old, content to hide behind a guitar and barely engage with the crowd. Bounding between the stage and a circular satellite stage in the center of the field with joyous, infectious energy, he was on point throughout the evening, even on the opening number “Higher Power,” during which it seemed the sound board was having trouble dialing in his voice.

Frustratingly, he was still a bit muffled for the first couple of songs but by the time the band got to “The Scientist” off 2002’s “A Rush of Blood to the Head,” Martin’s baritone was coming through crystal clear.

“Viva la Vida,” from the satellite stage, managed to sound huge despite the band using a stripped-down setup with a limited drum kit and small keyboard. Part of that is Martin’s iconic voice, which hardly seems to have changed in over 20 years, but guitarist Johnny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman and drummer Will Champion deserve credit for creating the band’s signature anthemic wall of sound.

In a funny moment, Martin invited three teenagers up onstage to watch him play a solo version of “Fly On,” but stopped early in the song to chastise them for taking selfies during the performance.

“Can you live without your phones for four minutes?” Martin asked before offering his arm to touch to confirm that he was, indeed, real and sitting not two feet away from them.

After deciding they might rather hear a different song, Martin asked if they had a request. It was “Yellow,” of course, the hit that helped the band make it big back in 2000. After assuring them he’d get to it later in the show, Martin launched into a soulful version of “Everglow” from 2015’s “Head Full of Dreams” and might have created three future musicians in the process, seemingly enrapturing the teens with the opportunity to watch a master ply his trade up close.

The kids got their wish soon enough, as a couple of songs later thousands of LED wristbands in the audience began glowing, creating a sea of yellow as Martin fulfilled his promise.

The wristbands were made of biodegradable plant matter, part of a sustainability pledge the band made to reduce this tour’s carbon emissions by 50% from their “Head Full of Dreams” tour in that ended in 2017. Charging bicycles and kinetic mats were installed at the back of the stadium where fans could ride or simply dance to help generate electricity, stored in batteries and intended to help power the show’s intimate C stage.

Sometimes Coldplay mixed in a snarling rock riff or two, like on “People of Pride,” but for the most part they stayed in their anthem-pop wheelhouse. They demonstrated their impressive longevity by playing “Clocks,” a song released four years before the first iPhone came out, and then a couple of songs later “My Universe,” a collaboration with South Korean boy band BTS that had younger fans cheering.

The soaring “A Sky Full of Stars” would have been a fitting endpoint to the show, which was the final concert of the season at Lumen Field. Referencing his earlier moment with the teen fans, Martin asked everyone to put their phones away and enjoy the song, which ended with a huge fireworks display and a frenzy of shimmering LEDs that seemed to put a stamp on the show.

It confused some folks, who started to head for the exits only to be drawn back in when the band started into “Sparks” a few minutes later. Recent single “Humankind” was Coldplay at their most bombastic and was a nice contrast with the tenderness of “Fix You.” Martin and company had one last song, 2021’s sugar rush “Biutyful,” giving the crowd a final chance to extend the singalong a few more minutes.