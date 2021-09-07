Let the speculation end. The first act to play the brand new Climate Pledge Arena next month is: Coldplay.

The pop-rock behemoths will christen the new arena with an old roof on Oct. 22, a day before the Kraken’s first home game. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Sept. 15. To help mark the occasion, Amazon, which holds the arena’s naming rights, will livestream the concert on Prime Video. Prince-approved R&B group We Are KING, who released its last album in 2016, is set to open.

A presale through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform opens 9 a.m. Sept. 12.

According to a news release, the show will be Coldplay’s first in nearly five years and arrives a week after Chris Martin and crew release their ninth album, “Music of the Spheres,” a follow-up to 2019’s “Everyday Life,” which earned a head-scratching album of the year nomination at this year’s Grammys.

Earlier Tuesday, Climate Pledge Arena announced it will require fans 12 and older to be vaccinated. As it stands, indoor events in Washington with more than 10,000 people are capped at 75% capacity unless vaccination is required for all attendees.

After Coldplay, country star Eric Church is on deck Oct. 30, followed by opera powerhouse Andrea Bocelli (Nov. 3), two nights with soft rock deities Eagles (Nov. 5-6) and a hard rock double bill with Evanescence and Halestorm (Nov. 7).

Show caption

Beyond serving as the home of Seattle’s new NHL franchise, Oak View Group, the sports and entertainment company developing the arena, has big plans for its concert slate. This spring, OVG founding partner Tim Leiweke declared that the billion dollar facility will be a “one of the top 10 music venues in the world” in terms of the number of shows.

“Everyone thinks we’re building a hockey arena,” Leiweke said at the time. “Uh-uh. You don’t get it.”

We’ll find out soon enough.