The statue of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell that stands outside MoPOP was vandalized Thursday, the museum confirmed. A photo circulating on social media appeared to show the bronze likeness of the Seattle rock hero covered in white paint or a similar substance.

“We are deeply pained by this act targeting the memory of a beloved artist in Seattle and around the world,” MoPOP said in a statement. “We have notified appropriate authorities and have cordoned off the area so that professional conservators can assess the damage and develop a plan that will restore this important piece of public art without damaging it further.”

The Chris Cornell statue outside of MoPOP has been vandalized. pic.twitter.com/AcSKN0c7jI — Travis “HIRE ME!” Hay (@guerrillacandy) August 21, 2020

The statue, which depicts the late singer wearing his signature boots, dog tags and his Gibson guitar, was commissioned by his wife, Vicky Cornell, and donated to MoPOP to memorialize the music icon in his hometown. Created by artist Nick Marra, the statue has stood outside the museum’s south entrance on Fifth Avenue North since an unveiling ceremony in October 2018.

Vicky Cornell wrote in an Instagram post that she and the couple’s two children were “heartbroken” to learn the statue had been vandalized, describing it as an act of “hate and destruction” and “an attempt to besmirch Chris’s legacy.”

“The statue is not only art, but a tribute to Chris, his incomparable musical legacy and everything that he stood for,” she wrote. “It represents Chris, who is beloved not only in Seattle, but worldwide.”

Vicky Cornell also thanked a group of fans she said “made their way there in the middle of the night” and attempted to clean the statue.

It’s not the first time a memorial to one of Seattle’s late musical legends has been defaced. In 2013, two men were arrested after spray-painting the Jimi Hendrix statue on Capitol Hill amid a vandalizing spree.