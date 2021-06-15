Get ready to pack up those meat and cheese spreads, folks. Chateau Ste. Michelle’s summer concert series is back.

The Woodinville winery has unveiled its always anticipated summer concert lineup, which kicks off with soul-pop troupe Fitz & the Tantrums Aug. 20.

Tickets for all newly announced concerts go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, June 21, though two September makeup dates with John Legend are already sold out. Check out Ste. Michelle’s complete slate below.

The news makes the beloved show-hosting winemaker the latest local music institution to outline its summer plans. With capacity restrictions set to lift by June 30 in accordance with the governor’s reopening plans, Washington’s summer concert season is getting off to a late start during this bounce-back year.

Fitz & the Tantrums, Aug. 20, $45-$69.50

Josh Groban, Aug. 24-25, $72.50-$149.50

The Ultimate Queen Celebration Starring Marc Martel, Aug. 27, $45-$75

Chicago, Aug. 28-29, $58.50-$90.50

Tower of Power and War, Sept. 5, $49.50-$69.50

Rodrigo y Gabriela, Sept. 7, $45-$69.50

John Legend, Sept. 8-9, sold out

Train, Sept. 11-12, $59.50-$89.50

Lake Street Dive with Allison Russell, Sept. 18, $49.50-$69.50

Chris Isaak, Sept. 19, $45-$69.50

More info: wineryconcerts.com