When news broke last year that Chateau Ste. Michelle was considering selling its vast Woodinville property, thousands of local music lovers clutched their wine charms, wondering what it would mean for the beloved concert series at its bucolic amphitheater.

There’s still no word on the Chateau’s long-term fate, but picnic-basketing fans will return to the lawn for another summer of vibes and vino. Several hot-ticket shows at the Live Nation-run amphitheater — including already sold-out dates with James Taylor, Southern rockers Whiskey Myers and country star Kelsea Ballerini — had already been announced. On Monday, the rest of the 2023 slate was unveiled.

New additions include (Seattle’s favorite?) Beatle Ringo Starr & his All-Starr Band; Elvis Costello & the Imposters; pop singer Charlie Puth; Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee Sheryl Crow; Minnesota bluegrass pickers Trampled by Turtles; and Eddie Vedder’s pal Glen Hansard with Marketa Irglova, who play together as folk duo The Swell Season.

As expected, a number of usual suspects are in the mix as well. Chateau regulars like Lyle Lovett, blues rocker Gary Clark Jr., Michael Franti & Spearhead, and Trombone Shorty — who’s joined this year by Ziggy Marley, gospel queen Mavis Staples and pedal steel wailer Robert Randolph — are back to rock the winery.

Tickets for shows that haven’t already gone on sale hit Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. April 3. Check out the full lineup below and at ste-michelle.com.

May 25-26: James Taylor (sold out)

May 28: Backroads Blues Festival: Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Joe Bonamassa (on sale now)

June 4: Ringo Starr & his All-Starr Band

June 8: Rodrigo y Gabriela with Bahamas

June 9: Elvis Costello & the Imposters with Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets

June 18: Barenaked Ladies with Semisonic and Del Amitri

June 21: Whiskey Myers (sold out)

June 23: Taj Mahal Quartet and Los Lobos with North Mississippi All-Stars

June 24: Kelsea Ballerini with Georgia Webster (sold out)

June 25: Leftover Salmon, Railroad Earth and Yonder Mountain String Band

July 1: Charlie Puth with Alexander Stewart

July 8: Fitz and the Tantrums

July 9: Diana Krall

July 14-15: Jason Mraz and his Superband

July 16: Lyle Lovett and his Large Band with Shawn Colvin

July 20: Sheryl Crow

July 21: Trampled by Turtles with Amigo the Devil

July 22-23: Gary Clark Jr.

July 27 and 30: Trombone Shorty, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, Robert Randolph

July 28: Tori Amos

July 29: Rain — A Tribute to the Beatles

Aug. 2: Amos Lee with Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Aug. 4: Michael Franti & Spearhead with Soja

Aug. 5: Regina Spektor

Aug. 6: The Australian Pink Floyd Show

Aug. 20: Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes

Aug. 23: Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova of The Swell Season

Aug. 27: Pink Martini featuring China Forbes

Aug. 31: Lindsey Stirling with Walk Off the Earth

Sept. 2-3: Goo Goo Dolls with O.A.R.

Sept. 15: Steve Miller Band

Sept. 16-17: Counting Crows with Dashboard Confessional

Sept. 22: Natalie Merchant