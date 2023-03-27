When news broke last year that Chateau Ste. Michelle was considering selling its vast Woodinville property, thousands of local music lovers clutched their wine charms, wondering what it would mean for the beloved concert series at its bucolic amphitheater.
There’s still no word on the Chateau’s long-term fate, but picnic-basketing fans will return to the lawn for another summer of vibes and vino. Several hot-ticket shows at the Live Nation-run amphitheater — including already sold-out dates with James Taylor, Southern rockers Whiskey Myers and country star Kelsea Ballerini — had already been announced. On Monday, the rest of the 2023 slate was unveiled.
New additions include (Seattle’s favorite?) Beatle Ringo Starr & his All-Starr Band; Elvis Costello & the Imposters; pop singer Charlie Puth; Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee Sheryl Crow; Minnesota bluegrass pickers Trampled by Turtles; and Eddie Vedder’s pal Glen Hansard with Marketa Irglova, who play together as folk duo The Swell Season.
As expected, a number of usual suspects are in the mix as well. Chateau regulars like Lyle Lovett, blues rocker Gary Clark Jr., Michael Franti & Spearhead, and Trombone Shorty — who’s joined this year by Ziggy Marley, gospel queen Mavis Staples and pedal steel wailer Robert Randolph — are back to rock the winery.
Tickets for shows that haven’t already gone on sale hit Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. April 3. Check out the full lineup below and at ste-michelle.com.
May 25-26: James Taylor (sold out)
May 28: Backroads Blues Festival: Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Joe Bonamassa (on sale now)
June 4: Ringo Starr & his All-Starr Band
June 8: Rodrigo y Gabriela with Bahamas
June 9: Elvis Costello & the Imposters with Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets
June 18: Barenaked Ladies with Semisonic and Del Amitri
June 21: Whiskey Myers (sold out)
June 23: Taj Mahal Quartet and Los Lobos with North Mississippi All-Stars
June 24: Kelsea Ballerini with Georgia Webster (sold out)
June 25: Leftover Salmon, Railroad Earth and Yonder Mountain String Band
July 1: Charlie Puth with Alexander Stewart
July 8: Fitz and the Tantrums
July 9: Diana Krall
July 14-15: Jason Mraz and his Superband
July 16: Lyle Lovett and his Large Band with Shawn Colvin
July 20: Sheryl Crow
July 21: Trampled by Turtles with Amigo the Devil
July 22-23: Gary Clark Jr.
July 27 and 30: Trombone Shorty, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, Robert Randolph
July 28: Tori Amos
July 29: Rain — A Tribute to the Beatles
Aug. 2: Amos Lee with Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Aug. 4: Michael Franti & Spearhead with Soja
Aug. 5: Regina Spektor
Aug. 6: The Australian Pink Floyd Show
Aug. 20: Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes
Aug. 23: Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova of The Swell Season
Aug. 27: Pink Martini featuring China Forbes
Aug. 31: Lindsey Stirling with Walk Off the Earth
Sept. 2-3: Goo Goo Dolls with O.A.R.
Sept. 15: Steve Miller Band
Sept. 16-17: Counting Crows with Dashboard Confessional
Sept. 22: Natalie Merchant
