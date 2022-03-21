Start planning your picnic spreads, wine and music lovers. Chateau Ste. Michelle has unveiled this year’s lineup for its beloved summer concert series.
The Woodinville winery welcomes fans back to its scenic amphitheater with a two-night stand from singer-songwriter Norah Jones (June 15-16) and a date with Portland-ish folk-pop duo She & Him (June 17).
Ste. Michelle’s summer slate is packed with the usual mix of adult contemporary heavyweights, with familiar faces like Chris Isaak and Lyle Lovett playing a co-headliner June 25, and two-nighters with Chicago, Jackson Browne and Bonnie Raitt joined by soul queen Mavis Staples.
Other highlights include Michael Franti & Spearhead, Southern-charmed rockers The Black Crowes, Jack Black’s comedy-rock band Tenacious D, and New Orleans jazz fusionist Trombone Shorty.
Tickets for all shows go on sale 10 a.m. March 28 through Ticketmaster. Check out the full lineup below.
June 15-16: Norah Jones
June 17: She & Him
June 21: Tenacious D
June 25: Chris Isaak and Lyle Lovett and His Large Band
July 2: Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown
July 9-10: Jason Mraz and Raining Jane
July 19: The Black Crowes
July 22: Michael Franti & Spearhead
July 23: Goo Goo Dolls
July 25: David Gray “White Ladder” 20th anniversary tour
July 30: The Revivalists
Aug. 6: Amos Lee
Aug. 17: The Australian Pink Floyd Show
Aug. 19-20: Bonnie Raitt with Mavis Staples
Aug. 21: Fitz and the Tantrums and Andy Grammer
Aug. 26: Gypsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes
Aug. 27-28: Steve Miller Band
Sept. 2-3: Chicago
Sept. 9: Ziggy Marley: A Live Tribute to his Father
Sept. 16-17: Jackson Browne
