Start planning your picnic spreads, wine and music lovers. Chateau Ste. Michelle has unveiled this year’s lineup for its beloved summer concert series.

The Woodinville winery welcomes fans back to its scenic amphitheater with a two-night stand from singer-songwriter Norah Jones (June 15-16) and a date with Portland-ish folk-pop duo She & Him (June 17).

Ste. Michelle’s summer slate is packed with the usual mix of adult contemporary heavyweights, with familiar faces like Chris Isaak and Lyle Lovett playing a co-headliner June 25, and two-nighters with Chicago, Jackson Browne and Bonnie Raitt joined by soul queen Mavis Staples.

Other highlights include Michael Franti & Spearhead, Southern-charmed rockers The Black Crowes, Jack Black’s comedy-rock band Tenacious D, and New Orleans jazz fusionist Trombone Shorty.

Tickets for all shows go on sale 10 a.m. March 28 through Ticketmaster. Check out the full lineup below.

June 15-16: Norah Jones

June 17: She & Him

June 21: Tenacious D

June 25: Chris Isaak and Lyle Lovett and His Large Band

July 2: Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown

July 9-10: Jason Mraz and Raining Jane

July 19: The Black Crowes

July 22: Michael Franti & Spearhead

July 23: Goo Goo Dolls

July 25: David Gray “White Ladder” 20th anniversary tour

July 30: The Revivalists

Aug. 6: Amos Lee

Aug. 17: The Australian Pink Floyd Show

Aug. 19-20: Bonnie Raitt with Mavis Staples

Aug. 21: Fitz and the Tantrums and Andy Grammer

Aug. 26: Gypsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes

Aug. 27-28: Steve Miller Band

Sept. 2-3: Chicago

Sept. 9: Ziggy Marley: A Live Tribute to his Father

Sept. 16-17: Jackson Browne