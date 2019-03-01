The popular winery is bringing Norah Jones, Gary Clark Jr., Earth, Wind & Fire and many others to its Woodinville amphitheater this summer. Tickets go on sale next week.

As Seattle’s harrowing “snowmageddon” trails further off in our rearview, the summer concert announcements keep rolling in. Earlier this week we learned who the 30-and-under crowds will be rocking to at this year’s Capitol Hill Block Party. And now, something a little more their parents’ speed.

On Friday, Woodinville’s Chateau Ste. Michelle unveiled the lineup for its always anticipated summer concert series. Among the highlights are jazz-rooted singer-songwriter Norah Jones (July 27), bluesy fusionist rocker Gary Clark Jr. (Sept. 11) and classic soul/funk/disco brigade Earth, Wind & Fire (Sept. 20-21). The roster also includes many familiar faces, such as Chris Isaak, Lyle Lovett and his Large Band, ZZ Top and Rodrigo y Gabriela, all of whom played the winery’s amphitheater last year.

Tickets for all of the newly announced shows go on sale 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9 through Ticketmaster.com or 1-800-745-3000. Check out the complete lineup below.

Rob Thomas: June 13, $69.50-$89.50

Rain — A Tribute to the Beatles: June 15, $45-$69.5

Michael Franti & Spearhead and Ziggy Marley: June 21-22, $55-$79.50

Lyle Lovett & His Large Band: June 28, $47.50-$77.50

Rodrigo y Gabriela: July 13, $42.50-$68

Chicago: July 19-20, $58.50-$90.50

Michael McDonald & Chaka Khan: July 25, $55-$99.50

Norah Jones: July 27, $59.50-$99.50

Double Vision Revisited featuring Bob James, David Sanborn and Marcus Miller: Aug. 3, $39.50-$55

Gypsy Kings: Aug. 9, $45-$77.50

50 Years with ZZ Top, with Cheap Trick: Aug. 21, $75-$150

Amos Lee: Aug. 23, $55-$75

Josh Groban: Aug. 24-25, $72.50-$149.50

Steve Miller Band and Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives: Aug. 30-31, $59.50-$85

Pink Martini with singer China Forbes: Sept. 6, $44-$79

Chris Isaak: Sept. 7, $45-$69.50

Gary Clark Jr.: Sept. 11, $55.50-$69.50

Diana Krall: Sept. 12, $53.50-$103.50

The Australian Pink Floyd Show: Sept. 13, $39.50-$59.50

Mark Knopfler: Sept. 14-15, $76-$151

Earth, Wind & Fire: Sept. 20-21, $70.25-$150.25