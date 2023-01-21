It’s never too early to start dreaming about summer concert season, and a new team taking the reins of Marymoor Park’s beloved concert series is already doing just that.

After a decade with live entertainment power player AEG at the helm, a newly formed group of concert and event pros is stepping in to run the Redmond amphitheater. With AEG’s contract expiring last September, a handful of industry vets — including several former AEG staffers and partners — joined forces to form Cascade Music Collective and make a play for the grassy concert facility.

Late last year, CMC won the five-year contract over AEG, the only other group to submit a bid after King County sent out a public request for proposals last summer, according to a spokesperson for King County Parks.

In some respects, the new boss looks a lot like the old boss, with four of the five partners having years of experience at Marymoor, including Keri DeWoody, majority owner of Seattle Event Solutions, which has handled concessions at the venue for years.

“Marymoor is so magical for all of us, the moment we step onto that site it feels like we’re coming home,” DeWoody said.

Joining DeWoody are Seattle Event Solutions’ Angie Heyer, who manages Marymoor’s Clise Mansion and previously ran Phinney Ridge’s Stumbling Goat Bistro with DeWoody; former AEG marketing vet Andy Roe; and Shane Berry, the former assistant general manager in AEG’s Northwest office. With AEG, Berry previously worked as the front-of-house manager for both Showbox venues, Marymoor Park and Bumbershoot.

The only real “new guy” of the bunch is veteran talent buyer Sean Striegel of Mammoth Live, an independent concert promoter that will provide the booking muscle for the concert series now formally known as Marymoor Live.

“Listen, nobody’s going to reinvent the wheel on the concert experience,” Striegel said. “That’s not gonna happen. But I think what our goal and this group’s focus is, how do we put some fresh, new air in those tires?”

For now, don’t expect any boat-rocking changes when you walk through the gates for the first time later this year. The food truck court is thankfully staying put, but look for some improved accessible seating and additional lighting designed to accentuate the tree-circled park setting. There could also be some slight ingress/egress tweaks aimed at improving the flow throughout the venue for fans and staff alike.

DeWoody said they also hope to increase concertgoers’ awareness of the 640-acre park’s other amenities, including the Audubon trail, dog park and rock-climbing facility.

However, the biggest question is how the Striegel- and Mammoth-led concert calendars will compare to recent years under AEG, the nation’s second-largest event promoter behind Live Nation. AEG typically pulled a mixed bag of artists across genres, as will CMC, though the venue’s 10 p.m. curfew and decibel limits tend to send bass-booming EDM DJs and contemporary hip-hop artists elsewhere. The only show CMC has announced thus far is an Aug. 15 date with folk-pop singer-songwriter Noah Kahan. Striegel wouldn’t peg a target number of shows for the season, but pledged an openness to working with other “great promoters” in town.

“This isn’t closed and it’s like only I can book this and you go away,” Striegel said. “This is about us all working together to curate the best season that can be for this venue, so I think that’s a big change.”

The Midwest-based Mammoth has been spreading its tentacles on the coasts and Striegel, who’s splitting his time between Seattle and the East Coast, initially joined the company to head its Northeast operation. In late 2021, Mammoth made its first major push into the Pacific Northwest, absorbing longtime Portland promoter Mike Thrasher Presents after Thrasher’s death in 2020. Marymoor’s serene 5,000-capacity amphitheater is another key addition to its budding PNW portfolio.

One thing that might not be music to local fans’ ears: Ticketmaster will serve as the venue’s exclusive ticket provider. The ticketing conglomerate is facing a congressional antitrust hearing over its botched handling of Taylor Swift tickets and public outcry over its increased use of demand-based ticket prices. Now an industry standard, demand-priced tickets — in which a percentage of tickets fluctuate in price based on market demand — first proliferated among marquee stadium and arena tours before creeping into smaller venues.

During last year’s bounce-back summer for the touring industry, there was a noticeable uptick in demand-priced tickets (in some cases triple the initial face value) for certain Marymoor shows, sold through AEG’s ticketing arm, AXS, at the time. Despite some of its high-profile issues, Striegel said he had no hesitation working with Ticketmaster, which also handles ticketing for Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle Theatre Group and other local venues.

“It is what it is, right?” he said. “You just gotta look at who’s gonna be able to fulfill the obligations that you need fulfilled and who’s going to be able to service you the best way that you need and that’s how the decision gets made.”

With one ticket broker or another, the show will go on at what Striegel deems “the most beautiful outdoor venue in the Pacific Northwest” (don’t tell the Gorge). As summer tour announcements ramp up in the coming months, we’ll soon know what its new stewards have in store for their inaugural season.

