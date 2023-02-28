Like an annoying relative at Thanksgiving, Old Man Winter has overstayed his welcome in Western Washington, but the lingering cold can’t keep us from making summer plans.

That includes the team at Daydream State, organizers of Capitol Hill Block Party, who on Tuesday revealed the lineup for the 25th edition of the summer classic July 21-23.

This year’s electro-thumping slate is led by electronic heavyweights Louis the Child, make-you-move dance pop duo Sufi Tukker — who recently slayed a KEXP session with a few Seattle all-stars — Florida rapper Denzel Curry, buzzy experimental pop artist PinkPantheress, big-room house hero Madeon, indie pop darlings Muna and Goth Babe, the pop-rocking project of Griff Washburn, an outdoors adventurer once stationed in the Pacific Northwest.

Also on board: experimental rap firebrand Rico Nasty, heady house producer Channel Tres, Drama, Jean Dawson, Empress Of, singer/YouTuber Rebecca Black, indie poppers Between Friends and Jawny, alt-rappers Redveil and Mavi, Slayyyter, Elohim, Jadu Heart, and Sammamish-reared producer Surf Mesa — best known for his platinum hit “ILY (I Love You Baby).” Don’t miss dreamy lo-fi pop duo Coco & Clair Clair and L.A. indie rockers Momma.

“For 25 years, Capitol Hill Block Party has brought people together with music, art and community in the heart of Seattle,” said Kate Harris, CHBP’s associate producer and sponsorship director, in a news release. “What began as a one-day event with just five bands and a couple of DJs in 1997 has grown into three-days with over 100 performers and thousands of attendees.”

As usual, the three-day, nine-stage blowout features a stellar cast of locals, including garage rockers Acid Tongue, DJ/producer Samurai Del, former Sound Off! champs i///u, Sea Lemon, R&B singer Talaya., and Seattle hip-hop favorite Taylar Elizza Beth, last seen on a Block Party stage out-rapping a then up-and-coming Jack Harlow, who was simultaneously performing on the main stage.

Tickets go on sale to the general public March 3 at 9 a.m. at capitolhillblockparty.com, with three-day passes starting at $195 ($330 for VIP). A presale through CHBP’s email list starts 9 a.m. Tuesday, saving $10 on GA passes and $30 on VIP. Check out the full lineup below.

Earlier this month, Daydream State announced the lineup for Block Party’s more laid back sibling fest Day In Day Out, led by Bon Iver and Leon Bridges.

CAPITOL HILL BLOCK PARTY 2023 FESTIVAL LINEUP

Louis the Child • Sofi Tukker • Denzel Curry • pinkpantheress • Madeon • Goth Babe • MUNA • Rico Nasty • Channel Tres • DRAMA • Jean Dawson • Empress Of • Rebecca Black • Between Friends • JAWNY • redveil • Surf Mesa • Slayyyter • Elohim • Coco & Clair Clair • Jadu Heart • Sofia Kourtesis • spill tab • Wavedash • Momma • underscores • binki • MAVI • Sea Lemon • Husbands • renforshort • Eliza McLamb • Plastic Picnic • Samurai Del • Annika Bennet • i///u • Avery Cochrane • Taylar Elizza Beth • Acid Tongue • Mooncakes’ Drag Showcase • Fluung • The Kerrys • Stella Mar • Shelf Nunny & SkyDyv • Lemon Boy • Paper Idol • This Blinding Light • Fluencie • Samara Lennoxx • Coral Grief • N3ptune & Rusty Steve • Weep Wave • Daizha • Mia Day • Early Internet • TERMINATor • CHVRNS • Crissy P • Talaya. • harley • Fortress of the Bear • Mr. Dinkles • Conversation P