It’s been a long two years since last we Block Partied. Summers on Capitol Hill haven’t exactly been quiet in the absence of the annual music fest, but organizers of the popular July throwdown are getting ready to turn up the volume for Capitol Hill Block Party’s 2022 return.

Daydream State — the company behind CHBP and sibling fest Day In Day Out — announced the lineup for its comeback edition on Tuesday. EDM party starter Diplo, alt-pop hero Charli XCX and cerebral electronic producer Jai Wolf will headline the three-day summer classic July 22-24, with a presale starting 10 a.m. Tuesday. Early birds with a passcode distributed through CHBP’s newsletter can save a few bucks on weekend passes ($150 general admission, $300 VIP) through Friday. Starting Saturday, prices bump up to $175 and $330, respectively.

Chillwave graduate Toro y Moi, hyperpop progenitors 100 Gecs and rising pop alchemist Remi Wolf will help anchor a lineup top heavy with electronic and left-of-center pop acts, while Detroit vet Danny Brown (who recently collabed with Washington up-and-comer Payday), Flo Milli, Duckwrth and IDK will lead the festival’s hip-hop quotient.

Also on board: indie-electronic producers Tokimonsta and Chet Porter, EVAN GIIA, punky power-pop quartet Beach Bunny, indie-pop bands The Beths and Cannons, and electrifying genre-benders Sudan Archives and Tkay Maidza.

As usual, CHBP’s six stages will be fleshed out with a ton of hometown talent, including Seattle blues-punk darlings The Black Tones, red-hot indie rockers Enumclaw, RCA Records-signee Dempsey Hope, singer/rapper LIVt and genre-defying TeZATalks, who, with all due respect to Queen Lizzo, delivered my favorite performance of the last Block Party in 2019.

Check out the full lineup, from the news release:

CAPITOL HILL BLOCK PARTY 2022 FULL LINEUP

DIPLO • CHARLI XCX • JAI WOLF • TORO Y MOI • 100 GECS • REMI WOLF • DANNY BROWN • FLO MILLI • TOKIMONSTA • BEACH BUNNY • DUCKWRTH • THE BETHS • EVAN GIIA • CHET PORTER • CANNONS • SUDAN ARCHIVES • MANILA KILLA • IDK • TKAY MAIDZA • MAGDALENA BAY • KENNY MASON • ELA MINUS • CHLOE MORIONDO • LIZZY MCALPINE • ENUMCLAW • MICHELLE • IAN SWEET • BOYISH • DEMPSEY HOPE • THE BLACK TONES • ARCHIE • BREAKS & SWELLS • THE MOSS • THE GRIZZLED MIGHTY • TEZATALKS • BRENT AMAKER AND THE RODEO • LIVT • ALL STAR OPERA • RUDY • LA FONDA • LINDA FROM WORK • JANG • CLAUDINE MAGBAG • BIBLIOTEKA • ARIANA DEBOO • AMONG AUTHORS • TINSLEY • ERIK WALTERS • JULIETTE • LOVELY COLOURS • JUSMONI • TODD ZACK JR. • KING YOUNGBLOOD • SMALL PAUL • LAURELI • JOZA • JANE DON’T & FRIENDS • SEA LEMON • MOTUS • DAVE SHANAE • RELL BE FREE • HHERB (LIVE SET) • CHINESE AMERICAN BEAR • HALLEY GREG • PINK BOA • ALLA • SEIICHI • GOOD JOB • OH MY EYES