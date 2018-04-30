The annual urban festival gives hip-hop fans plenty of reason for excitement with its 2018 lineup.

Bumbershoot’s 2018 lineup is in and hip-hop fans have ample reason to be excited. The annual Labor Day weekend bash continues its tradition of bringing a mix of indie rockers, rappers and EDM stars to Seattle Center and this year a number of the smorgasbord fest’s hip-hop headliners jump off the page.

Topping the bill are J. Cole, EDM/pop crossover bros the Chainsmokers, breakout R&B star SZA (who’s also in town this weekend), Lil Wayne and the Seattle-born Fleet Foxes. Portland indie-rock vets Portugal. The Man, who catapulted into the mainstream with last year’s hit “Feel It Still,” Phoenix, Blondie, Chromeo, and Cold War Kids join bass-loving DJs Illenium and RL Grime, and ‘00s hip-hop stars Ludacris and T-Pain. Auto-Tuned Atlantan Young Thug and Dr. Octagon — the recently reemerged alter ego of rap-nerd favorite Kool Keith — lend the three-day party further hip-hop credibility.

Other notables include future R&B faves DVSN and Kelela, indie-pop innovators Moses Sumney and Superorganism, synth-pop duo Marian Hill and buzzy singer-songwriter Jade Bird. Eugene Mirman leads the “comedy and conversation” field, which also includes the Last Podcast on the Left.

The annual urban fest takes over Seattle Center Aug. 31 through Sept. 2, with tickets going on sale noon Friday, May 4. Three-day passes start at $220, with VIP and extra-VIP “Emerald” options going for $475 and $775 respectively. Check out the full lineup below.

Musical Performances:

J. Cole, The Chainsmokers, SZA, Fleet Foxes, Lil Wayne, Illenium, Portugal. The Man, RL Grime, Phoenix, Ludacris, Chromeo, Young Thug, Blondie, Cold War Kids, T-Pain, Mura Masa, Gryffin, DVSN, Rhye, AJR, Bishop Briggs, Tinashe, The Revolution, Kelela, Tritonal, Lane 8, Deorro, Dr. Octagon, Emancipator Ensemble, Marian Hill, Moses Sumney, Fisher, Superorganism, Noah Gundersen, Bahamas, Poolside, Elderbrook, Towkio, London On Da Track, Elohim, Olivia O’Brien, Black Pistol Fire, Cherry Glazerr, Saweetie, Knox Fortune, Yung Pinch, Jade Bird, Sasha Sloan, Marc E. Bassy, Xavier Omär, Hobo Johnson, Arkells, Jillian Jacqueline, Mt. Joy, Nothing, Nowhere., Ella Vos, Mikky Ekko, lovelytheband, Pink Slips, GG Magree, Bas, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Maxo Kream, Duckwrth, The Regrettes, Cozz, Jack Harlow, JPEGMafia, Kailee Morgue, Yuno, Travis Thompson, Carlie Hanson, Noodles, Brent Amaker and the Rodeo, Mersiv, Umii, Ripe, Wimps, Khanvict, Ethan Tucker, Xie, Great Grandpa, Desure, Knife Knights, Sloucher, Ducky, Grynch, Jo Passed, B.A.G. (Blimes x Gab), DoNormaal, dJ100proof, Jake Crocker,Let’s Eat Grandma, Skating Polly, Craig Jaffe, Micaiah Sawyer, USC Presents Silent Disco at Chihuly Garden and Glass.

Comedy and Conversation:

Eugene Mirman, Last Podcast On The Left, Nikkita Oliver hosting “Think It, Say It, Do It”, Langston Kerman, “The Omnibus Project” with Ken Jennings & John Roderick, Emily Heller, Alex Edelman, Sam Jay, Josh Johnson, Liza Treyger, Shane Torres, “Haunting Renditions: Plugged In” with Eliot Glazer, Chris Fairbanks, “On Deck” with Courtney Karwal, Jamel Johnson and Mike Mulloy, Amir K, Kate Willett, Lisa Best, “Off Book: The Improvised Musical” with Jessica McKenna and Zach Reino, Bri Pruett, “Dear Owen Wilson” with Blair Socci, Kortney Shane Williams, Gavin Matts, “Bad Jokes” with Wilfred Padua & HansmJustin, Sophie Buddle, Arts Core Presents: Youth Speak Seattle, Alyssa Yeoman, Battle Of The Word Poetry Slam.

Arts and Culture:

Rock Art Poster Show featuring NW Rock Poster Artists, Sub Pop and Ames Bros Pop-Up Shops, Dylan Neuwirth, Urban Artworks, Corepower & Yogahustle presents Yogashoot, Massive Monkees, Laser Dome @ Pacific Science Center, Maker’s Space where attendees can learn how to create, sculpt, build, and play with a sampling of the art forms showcased at Bumbershoot (featuring Western Neon, Pottery NW, little talia, The Vera Project, Malia Peoples, B-EATS chef’s, 8 Stem, Fender, etc), and more.

Words and Ideas:

Seattle Music Panel (with Megan Jasper from Sub Pop, Kate Becker from Office of Film + Music, Sharlese Metcalf from KEXP and Tim Lennon from The Vera Project), The Magic Hat, The Round, Battle of the Word Poetry Slam, The Bushwick Book Club.

B-EATS:

One of Seattle’s most renowned restaurateurs, Dan Bugge (Matt’s In The Market, Radiator Whiskey, The White Swan, and 100 Pound Clam) returns to Bumbershoot with an even bigger hand-picked selection of Seattle’s best food. Don’t miss out on some of the city’s finest culinary offerings like Matt’s in the Market, 100 Pound Clam, Radiator Whisky, Gracia, The White Swan, Bok A Bok Fried Chicken, Little Uncle, Little Fish, Southpaw Pizza, Adana, Frankie & Jo’s, and more.