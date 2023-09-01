After a three-year disappearance, Bumbershoot returns Labor Day weekend to celebrate its 50th birthday.

With a new lease on life under new leadership, Bumbershoot promises a return to its roots, with homegrown art as the focus. This year’s lineup is stacked with Northwest talent, from musicians like Sleater-Kinney and Band of Horses to dancers, designers, witches and a “cat circus.”

On Saturday and Sunday at Seattle Center, festival doors will open at 12:30 p.m. There will be stages, vendors and art exhibits from KEXP to the Space Needle, with beer gardens and a slew of good eats for festival foodies, too.

One of many must-see Seattle bands playing the festival is Thunderpussy. It’s apropos, since the veteran, hard-rocking, all-female band’s success story is tied to Bumbershoot. In 2016, the band christened a then-new KEXP gathering space with a pulse-thumping performance full of energy and glitter.

Like the festival, Thunderpussy had a sort of hibernation after 2019, said lead singer Molly Sides. But the group released a new single in March, “Firebreather,” and it’s readying the release of its second album. Sides said the band’s “new bloom” happening alongside Bumbershoot’s rebirth is kismet.

“The timing is really special, because at the end of the day, we wouldn’t be anywhere without the support of our community that’s deeply rooted in Seattle,” Sides said. “To start [at Bumbershoot] and circle back at a time when they’re going through change and transition — it feels like we’re coming home.”

Thunderpussy will play Saturday at 4:20 p.m. at Bumbershoot’s Mural Stage. Ahead of the festival, here’s a preview of the weekend’s lineup, starting with recommendations from Sides.

“There’s nothing better than being immersed in music, art and dance,” Sides said. “That’s something that really makes Bumbershoot stand out.”

For the full lineup, from Jawbreaker to Screaming Females and Fatboy Slim to ZHU, head to bumbershoot.com/schedule.

IF YOU GO Bumbershoot 2023 Sept. 2-3 at Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St., Seattle; $130/two-day pass, $75/single-day; bumbershoot.com; festival site has wheelchair-accessible pathways and restrooms and designated accessible parking areas. There will also be sign language interpretation and captioning for specific performances, with assistive listening devices available upon request. More

Sides suggests sets

When she’s not performing, Sides hopes to catch other Washington acts, like Olympia-born headliners Sleater-Kinney. The indie punk greats and riot grrrl legends close out the Fountain Stage on Saturday at 9:40 p.m. Sleater-Kinney’s set will look different from past Bumbershoots, too: In 2019, drummer Janet Weiss left the band, leaving it a two-piece unit of Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein.

Reignwolf, the blues and rock trio from Seattle, are also a favorite for Sides. They play at KEXP at 6:45 p.m. Saturday and “always put on an incredible show,” Sides said.

Of the nonmusical local acts, Sides is excited to see Malacarne, the experimental dance and performance ensemble born from choreographer Alice Gosti.

“I call Gosti an architect of space and bodies,” Sides said.

Saturday highlights

Chong the Nomad (1:40 p.m., Mural)

Catch Seattle’s experimental, electronic and groovy Chong the Nomad, whose set promises a one-of-a-kind production that will scratch every fold of your brain.

Puddles Pity Party (5:15 p.m., Mural)

If you’ve ever wondered what it would sound like if a clown covered Lorde’s “Royals,” singing it so well it rivals the original, you’ve got to check out Puddles Pity Party. Puddles is a Pagliacci-style clown who wears full sad-clown garb and croons an eclectic mix of covers with surprisingly impressive vocals.

Dave B (5:30 p.m., KEXP)

Renton-born rapper Dave B is one of the Seattle area’s top hip-hop artists right now. As the kids say, the vibes will be immaculate at Dave B’s set, with his chill, R&B-inspired tracks overlaid with poetic, hypnotic bars. He’s like Seattle’s answer to Portland’s Aminé.

Advertising

Brittany Howard (8:35 p.m., Fisher)

Brittany Howard, the Alabama Shakes lead singer and guitarist gone solo, has otherworldly, goose-bump-inducing vocals. Her soul-filled style brings a groove-heavy mix that defies genre categorization. Howard will surely transport audiences to whatever dimension her singular style comes from.

Sunday highlights

Pussy Riot (3:05 p.m., Fisher)

Not every Bumbershoot features a performer on Russia’s most-wanted list. Pussy Riot lead singer Nadya Tolokonnikova has earned that designation with the band’s radical feminist protests, often in opposition to President Vladimir Putin. The provocative punk act packs a punch.

Uncle Waffles (3:55 p.m., Fountain)

Shake your limbs out for Uncle Waffles, the Swazi disc jockey known as the princess of amapiano, a subgenre of house music that originated in South Africa. You’d never guess it, but she learned how to DJ just three years ago during COVID-19 lockdowns. Come for the hypnotizing beats, stay for Waffles’ dance moves.

Bomba Estéreo (7:15 p.m., Mural)

Seattle needs some electro-tropical dance music to send the summer off with a bang. Bomba Estéreo will bring the reggaeton in waves, mixed with psychedelia to carry everyone in attendance to a new, warmer, palm-tree-dotted universe.

More fun all weekend long

Bumbershoot is a grab bag, with something artsy for everyone. Here are some more suggestions.

“The Living Altar”

From 12:30 p.m. to 10:45 p.m. on Saturday and until 10:50 p.m. on Sunday, inside a geodesic dome known as the Witch’s Temple near the International Fountain, you will find “The Living Altar” by multimedia artists and “community witches” Ylva Mara Radziszewski and Kiki Robinson. A rotating staff of witches and artists will do tarot readings, energy work and cartomancy, a form of divination using a deck of cards.

The Recess District

Sometimes you need a break. In between the Seattle Monorail station and MoPOP, you’ll find the Recess District, a zone celebrating movement of all types. There will be roller-skating performances from Roll Around Seatown, jump-roping shows from the Double Dutch Divas and Rain City Ropeworks, pogo stickers, and pole dancers from Ascendance Pole & Aerial Arts and AERO Space Pole and Dance Studio.

The Cat Circus

The Motley Zoo Animal Rescue’s crew of furry feline acrobats (or acrocats?) will spend both festival days walking tight ropes, traversing rings of fire, going into cat cannons and performing “many more impossible stunts,” per a Bumbershoot spokesperson. The cats will all be up for adoption after the festival — provided they survive these death-defying acts, of course.