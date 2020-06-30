In a move that seemed merely a formality at this point, Bumbershoot organizers announced Tuesday that the long-running festival will not take place this year, due to COVID-19 concerns.

The decision was made after the City of Seattle Special Events Committee voted to not issue any special events permits through Sept. 7, organizers One Reel said in a news release. The annual Labor Day weekend music and arts bash plans to return in 2021 for what would be its 50th anniversary.

“As excited as we were to see Bumbershoot return to its roots in 2020, under the circumstances, this is without a doubt the right thing to do. We are relieved that the City of Seattle agrees,” Marty Griswold, One Reel’s Executive Director, said in the release. “We may now turn our full attention toward what comes next for Bumbershoot and how we can commemorate next year’s landmark festival.”