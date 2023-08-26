Labor Day weekend hasn’t been the same around here in recent years. Between the pandemic and a changing of the guard, Bumbershoot — Seattle Center’s capstone music and arts festival (and really, the city’s) — has been on a three-year hiatus, leaving a bedrock-sized hole in the summer calendar.

This is a pivotal comeback year for the end-of-summer classic, which returns Sept. 2-3 to celebrate its 50th edition, its first under organizers New Rising Sun. Formed by a trio of local music and arts vets, New Rising Sun has pledged to return Bumbershoot to its roots, lowering ticket prices (a touchy subject among longtime fans of the once-free festival) and elevating the arts of all stripes, while keeping Northwest culture at the core of an accessible and inclusive intergenerational event.

This year, the always scrutinized music lineup features Northwest greats like Sleater-Kinney, Sunny Day Real Estate and Band of Horses alongside The Revivalists, roots rocker Brittany Howard, electronic stars ZHU and Fatboy Slim, and ’90s/2000s punk heavyweights Jawbreaker and AFI.

If that wasn’t enough of a balancing act, there’s also the business side. After drawing six-figure crowds across the holiday weekend during its peak, Bumbershoot has endured financial turbulence that hit music festivals across the country following the American music-fest boom of the late 2000s and 2010s, with rising costs and increased competition for bands and fans.

Heavier than any economic factors, the new organizers also bear the weight of the emotions and sentiments that generations of Seattleites have wrapped up in a festival that has been a cultural touchstone since its city-run beginnings in the early ’70s. (Want proof? Log in to any social media app when Bumbershoot’s lineup drops and you’ll get more opinions than a day’s worth of cable news.)

For all the buzz around Bumbershoot’s new stewards and its roots-returning vision, it’s never been clearer who Bumbershoot really belongs to: the community. (And New Rising Sun brass would be the first to say so.) It’s a place where Seattle music legends are made, one U-Men-ignited flaming moat at a time, and local luminaries get a chance to shine on a broader stage.

Ahead of new-look Bumbershoot’s debut, we asked a handful of the homegrown artists playing this year about their fondest memories, Bumbershoot’s significance and their hopes for the festival’s next 50 years.

These conversations have been edited for clarity and concision.

Eva Walker, The Black Tones

(2:35 p.m. Sunday, Mural Amphitheatre)

Doing music for as long as I have here in Seattle, it’s something everyone wanted to be a part of, it was sort of the ultimate Seattle music goal other than releasing something on Sub Pop or playing on KEXP. My mom used to go to Bumbershoot when it was free, which is mind-blowing. My family used to go, and now, years and years later, my own project gets to play there.

There’s something about Bumbershoot compared to the other bigger festivals that feels like, “This is ours. This is our city.” It’s part of my childhood; it’s the big thing everyone goes to before school starts. It’s just been such a big part of living here that it can’t help but be super Seattle.

I want to applaud the group that has put this together and is leading by example about how you can have a really cool, equitable, local-focused festival and not charge outrageous ticket prices for it. The lineup looks great, it’s a nice mixture of local and nonlocal. It’s a really good step forward in bringing back Bumbershoot.

Marquetta Miller, Breaks and Swells

(3:30 p.m. Saturday, KEXP stage)

I went to my first Bumbershoot in 2006; I had lived in Seattle for just about a year at that time. I remember seeing the Blood Brothers. I mean, just insanity. Johnny Whitney [was] all over the stage in full possession. The Blood Brothers were so huge at a point, but they were also just dudes you saw around town all the time. So that was kind of special.

Ultimately, [Bumbershoot is] an attempt to bring all these different creative communities together. Getting to see different aspects of the art community, besides music, all together in one space is really awesome.

[Bumbershoot] has been with me in really important moments of my life, like first moving here and trying to be a musician. I got to go in 2007 for free, because I was a judge for what was then the [EMP Museum], Sound Off!, because I had been in it the year before. That was actually the first show I ever played in Seattle.

One [thing I’d like to see] is continuing to support the [creative] community — art, music, performance — really continue to shine a spotlight on our scene here. But also, there’s always room for improvement in representation when it comes to Black and brown musicians, queer, trans, nonbinary musicians, musicians from overseas. Anything we can do to bring different people in front of people and give them a platform, give them space, I think that makes us all better in the end.

Bon Von Wheelie, Girl Trouble

(6:05 p.m. Saturday, Vera Project)

We’ve seen James Brown, Roy Orbison, the Pretty Things, Iggy Pop with three of the original Stooges, Bo Diddley, the Sex Pistols. I remember being blown away by the original lineup of the Ventures when drummer Mel Taylor was still alive. But more than that, Bumbershoot always had something going on that we weren’t there to see. Break dancers, poster and art shows, films I would have never seen on my own. Just floating around getting in on something new was cool back then.

I think Bumbershoot is important to more than just Seattle. We are from Tacoma and we always tried to make the effort to get there. It was a big deal for friends to get to play. We are good friends with Neko Case, and it was always great to see somebody who’d grown up with us — in fact, Neko was one of our original go-go dancers — getting on a good stage like that.

The DIY ethic was always present at Bumbershoot, too, and I think that’s really a Northwest thing. Lots of people with amazing crazy ideas hanging out together and exchanging ideas.

The big acts can bring in a crowd, but I hope Bumbershoot will always remain an event where local musicians and artists can be the real stars of the show.

Chris Friel, Sweet Water

(3:20 p.m. Saturday, Mural Amphitheatre)

I played in ’83 with my metal band, Shadow. We were just so loud, that they made Mike [McCready of Pearl Jam] and Danny [Newcomb] turn down the guitar amps a lot. Then, midway through the show, Mike popped his knee out on stage. The trouper that he is, he played the whole show, then my dad threw him in the station wagon and ran him to the hospital.

Bumbershoot has always been good at booking brand-new bands and comedy and art exhibits, so there’s always something for everybody. I remember one year I got to see Motörhead and the next day I saw Bob Dylan.

What’s great about that festival, whether you’re making a point of getting there just to see Sunny Day Real Estate, you’ll probably see some new band that you’ve never heard of. [Bumbershoot] in particular is sort of aimed at families and pleasing everybody. It gives some of these bands that are playing maybe the Tractor, rather than playing for 400 people, one night you can get a chance to play for 4,000.

I grew up in the ’70s, going to Seattle Center when it was kind of small-town Seattle, going on Flight to Mars and all these crazy rides. So it was always a big deal to play the Mural Amphitheatre and to be in that space, because that’s where I grew up. My brother and I went down to Seattle Center all the time. So for me, it feels very hometown, Bumbershoot being where it is.

I hope it always gives new bands a shot, because that’s what they gave my band in the ’80s. It’s exciting because that’s what’s great about Seattle — there’s always somebody coming up that’s going to blow you away. And we’re very lucky in this city to have that much talent and cool music always happening.

Jarred Katz and Mark Hunter, The Dip

(1:55 p.m. Saturday, Fisher Pavilion stage)

Katz: It’s really cool that it’s downtown, you don’t see that a lot. A lot of times we’re driving in our van, and we’re out in the middle of nowhere, like, “Is there something out here? Should we keep going? Did we take a wrong turn?” I think the energy of being in a city is in the festival as well. There’s just more buzz, because it’s in the heart of the city. It’s just a lot of history there.

Hunter: Being around one of the main landmarks of Seattle, too, like the Space Needle and the [International] Fountain. It’s cool to be in the city, but also have enough space to lounge on a lawn and just relax instead of [having to] muscle your way through a crowd at every turn.

Katz: I grew up in Spokane, and Mark grew up in Bellingham. But it was definitely one of those festivals that you heard about, even cities away, so that shows how important it was — and is. I think that’s because it seems like a very approachable festival for all ages, which I think can be rare.

Sol

(5:15 p.m. Sunday, Mural Amphitheatre)

A lot of my earliest music memories were as an audience member at Seattle Center, and that’s what led to me becoming an artist and my dreams of playing at Bumbershoot, becoming an artist that could perform in Seattle alongside national artists. That’s one of the beautiful things about these larger festivals happening in the Northwest and why it’s so important to have them. It creates another steppingstone in this trajectory of local artists, as they try to become a touring national artist, to get on the stage, right on the same bills with artists that are touring the world and to put your live show up alongside those.

The first time I played Bumbershoot I think was 2011. It was the year that Wiz Khalifa and Macklemore played the KeyArena. I was cutting my teeth, paying my dues. It was one of those affirming moments you have in a career where you feel like, “OK, I’m supposed to be doing this.” Not only that, but, “I have what it takes to be doing this.” That was the biggest show I had ever played up until that point. Since then, I’ve played many stages like that, and that was the first one that let me know that I was on the right path.

Sometimes you step into a space [in Seattle] and you can just tell it’s a whole other bubble. It’s OK to have your tribe. But the more that we create Venn diagrams for our bubbles, which Bumbershoot is a huge one, it’s filling our year with opportunities to be with each other.

Bumbershoot at 50

Across 50 editions, Seattle arts festival Bumbershoot has showcased Northwest talents and welcomed national acts — while balancing the festival’s budget against its ambitions. Browse through the festival’s history here.

1971

Bumbershoot begins as the publicly funded Mayor’s Festival ’71. The free event at Seattle Center was an instant success: 120,000 people enjoyed live music, film, art exhibits, clowns, motorcycle races and more.

1973

The festival is renamed Festival ’73: Bumbershoot, referencing the British slang for an umbrella — as the festival was to be an umbrella festival for the Seattle and Northwest arts scene.

1976

Marketed as Seattle Arts Festival: Bumbershoot ’76, the fest moved to Labor Day weekend for the United States’ bicentennial. It has stayed there since, outside 2016, when the festival was held over the days before the holiday.

1980

Nonprofit One Reel is contracted to produce Bumbershoot — and begins charging admission. Tickets cost $2.50. The dividend? An increase in star attractions, including Etta James, Chuck Berry and Emmylou Harris. A “Volcano Gallery” presents artworks inspired by the recent eruption of Mount St. Helens.

1985

The U-Men, proto-grunge/art-punk stalwarts, play the Horiuchi Mural Amphitheatre. During their last song, the band set a reflecting pool in front of the stage ablaze with lighter fluid and a flaming straw broom. “Mosh pits” were a novel invention — police officers and concertgoers clash amid the confusion.

1988

One Reel’s operating budget hits $1.14 million, and record crowds come out for comedian Jerry Seinfeld and musicians John Hiatt, Chaka Kahn and Sonny Rollins. Up-and-coming Seattle band Soundgarden plays the Club X stage.

1991

With the festival’s 20th anniversary sandwiched between the releases of Pearl Jam’s “Ten” and Nirvana’s “Nevermind,” the festival books Buddy Guy, Tony Bennett, B.B. King and Etta James. Attendance dips in the early 1990s.

1996

Seattle City Council and One Reel agree that the city would step back from management and allow Bumbershoot full control of the festival after two more years of public funding.

2001

Headliners including former Van Halen singer David Lee Roth draw 168,000 attendees. The festival is $200,000 in the hole. Bumbershoot sees up-and-down attendance figures in the new millennium.

2010

Concerned by complaints over entry fees, Bumbershoot offers a $22 “Economy Ticket,” about half the price of a standard ticket. There are layoffs at One Reel after the festival draws 105,000.

2013

Bumbershoot celebrates its 7 millionth visitor and record profits as 120,000 concertgoers catch Kendrick Lamar, Heart, Alt-J, MGMT, the Zombies and more.

2014

Rumors circulate that the festival is in danger, with One Reel behind on payments to the city and union stage workers. The production company seeks financial relief.

2015

American concert giant AEG agrees to pay off the festival’s outstanding debts, providing Bumbershoot free rent through 2019 and booking artists — but leaving One Reel in control of arts programming. About 80,000 attend the festival in 2015.

2018

A year after attracting 74,000, attendance sags further: Despite big-name acts like J. Cole, SZA, Fleet Foxes and a Blondie reunion, the festival moves 48,024 units.

2019

AEG’s contract is up for renewal. Headliner Lizzo cancels at the eleventh hour. A barricade collapses during a set at the Fisher Green stage, resulting in 25 injuries.

2020, 2021

The festival is canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The latter celebration would have been the festival’s 50th anniversary.

2022

In January, it is announced that Bumbershoot has a new producer, New Rising Sun, and would plot a 2023 comeback. The group is led by Neumos co-owner Steven Severin, artist/entrepreneur Greg Lundgren and concert promoter Joe Paganelli.

Seattle Times features intern Aviva Bechky contributed to this report.