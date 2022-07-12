Bruce Springsteen is making a Seattle stop early next year during his 2023 international tour with The E Street Band.

Springsteen and the band will be playing 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at Climate Pledge Arena. General public onsale starts 3 p.m. July 27 on Ticketmaster.

The Seattle show is part of a 31-performance tour across the U.S. that starts Feb. 1 in Tampa, Florida. It will be the first tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band since February 2017 and the first in North America since September 2016.