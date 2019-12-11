Brandi Carlile’s three sold-out concerts with Seattle Symphony, which were to have taken place Friday-Sunday, Dec. 13-15, have been postponed because Carlile has a bruised vocal chord stemming from complications after laryngitis.

The concerts have been rescheduled to Feb. 21, 22 and 23, 2020, and will feature Americana singing/songwriting duo The Secret Sisters as the opening act, according to Seattle Symphony.

Ticketholders can use their tickets for the rescheduled shows, apply the ticket value toward another Seattle Symphony concert or donate the tickets back to the Symphony. The Symphony plans to send an email to ticketholders with the options. Ticketholders can also contact the Symphony at tickets@seattlesymphony.org or 206-215-4747.

The shows at Benaroya Hall would have capped off a stellar year for Carlile that includes three Grammy Awards; three more nominations for the 2020 Grammys for her work as a singer, songwriter and producer; performances with Sheryl Crow and Tanya Tucker; and the launch of her country supergroup The Highwomen.

Freelancer Chris Talbott contributed to this report.