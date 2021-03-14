It was a slow start for Washington artists at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, until local folk-rock hero Brandi Carlile brought home the biggest prize she was up for.

Just when it looked like the Grammy’s nontelevised daytime ceremony, where most awards are doled out, would end with an 0-11 Washington shutout, Carlile took home the best country song award with The Highwomen’s inclusivity anthem, “Crowded Table.”

“I am in complete shock,” an excited Carlile said, her glitchy audio feed a hallmark of the COVID-age awards ceremony. “And I’m so proud. … To everyone that voted for our band, we just wanted to see women in country music embraced, platformed … and we’re seeing that more and more. … What a complete astounding award. Oh my God!”

Carlile, who was nominated along with Natalie Hemby and Lori McKenna for the award, accepted on behalf of her country supergroup, whose members dominated the category for three of the five nominations.

The daytime ceremony was a virtual affair, with only host Jhené Aiko and a small group of presenters — all of whom are nominees for the awards being handed out during tonight’s televised ceremony, which starts at 5 p.m. on CBS — live at the ceremony.

Earlier in the day, Carlile missed out on her first of two nominations, with some serious competition in a typically low-profile category, facing off against Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift in best song written for visual media. Eilish, last year’s big winner, nabbed the prize with “No Time To Die,” taken from the soundtrack of the Bond flick with the same name.

Seattle quickly got off to an 0-2 start during the daytime Premiere Ceremony, which kicks off while many of the prime time nominees are still finishing brunch. Progressive jazz guitarist Bill Frisell, who recently split to New York after roughly 25 years in Seattle, missed out on best contemporary instrumental album for his trio album with harmonica player Grégoire Maret and pianist Romain Collin.

Also early on, newly formed vocal quartet säje lost a best arrangement prize to Quincy Jones’ mentee Jacob Collier, who also scored a surprising best album nom. Three-fourths of the harmonizing foursome have Seattle ties, including Cornish professor Johnaye Kendrick, Renton’s Amanda Taylor and Seattle-raised, L.A.-based Sara Gazarak, whose album “Thirsty Ghost” yielded two nominations last year. The group appeared (virtually) alongside dozens of other nominees in the Premiere Ceremony’s opening performance of Marvin Gaye’s “Mercy, Mercy Me.”

Of the awards Washington artists were nominated for, only Brandy Clark has a shot at a win during tonight’s televised ceremony, her “Your Life is a Record” up for best country album. The singer-songwriter who grew up in Morton, Lewis County, was also nominated in best country solo performance category, losing to ’90s country star Vince Gill.

Singer-songwriter Courtney Marie Andrews’ heartachingly austere breakup album, “Old Flowers,” was up for best Americana album — the nomination a high water mark in a career that took off during her seven years in Washington. Fellow first-time nominee Danny Barnes, a Jefferson County banjo virtuoso, was up for best bluegrass album with “Man on Fire,” which included cameos from Frisell and another Seattle heavyweight, Dave Matthews.

Other locally-linked nominees included “Jeopardy!” king Ken Jennings (best spoken word album), Tacoma-raised bluesman Robert Cray Band, Garfield High School alum Jesse Lewis (producer of the year, classical and best engineered album, classical).

Despite the early shutout, Seattle still got a little shine during ceremony streaming online. Seattle-born jazz drummer, rapper and producer Kassa Overall gave a chilling taped performance as part of Terri Lyne Carrington’s Social Science band, which was up for best jazz instrumental album. Overall’s image spliced with his bandmates and an American flag, the Brooklyn-based genre-blurring musician delivered his poignantly brooding raps from “Trapped in an American Dream” — the haunting tone-setter for an album largely addressing racism in America.