Later tonight, Brandi Carlile is set to perform at the 61st Grammy Awards show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where the hometown hero is up for three of the most prestigious awards.

Three down, three to go.

A few hours before the main 61st Grammy Awards show, Brandi Carlile was already on a roll. This year’s most nominated woman picked up her first three awards during the Grammy Premiere Ceremony, the nontelevised portion where the bulk of the awards are given out.

Carlile and the twins Phil and Tim Hanseroth swept the three genre categories they were up for. Their critically acclaimed “By the Way, I Forgive You” earned the best Americana album award, while its standout single “The Joke” won best American roots song and best American roots performance.

“Americana music is the island of the misfit toys. I am such a misfit,” said Carlile, flanked by the twins while accepting their second award during the Premiere Ceremony, which was livestreamed at Grammy.com. “It is this music that has shaped my life and made me who I am and even given me my family, Tim and Phil. I came out of the closet at 15 years old when I was in high school and I can assure you that I was never invited to any parties, and never got to attend a dance. To be embraced by this enduring and loving community has been the dance of a lifetime. Thank you for being my island.”

Before this year, Carlile’s only other nomination as an artist came in 2016 when her previous record, “The Firewatcher’s Daughter,” was up for best Americana album.

Carlile is also in the running for three of the top four awards — album of the year, plus record and song of the year — which will be unveiled during tonight’s award show (5 p.m., KIRO) where the Seattle-area folk star is also slated to perform.

The Seattle Symphony — this year’s most nominated orchestra — went two for three, winning best contemporary classical composition for “Kernis: Violin Concerto” and best classical instrumental solo for violinist James Ehnes’ performance in the piece composed by Aaron Jay Kernis. “I have to say, this is a golden age of composing,” Kernis said, shouting out his peers in his acceptance speech.

Quincy Jones also picked up his 28th Grammy Award for the Netflix documentary “Quincy,” co-directed by his daughter Rashida Jones. Quincy Jones trails only the late Hungarian conductor Georg Solti (31) for the most Grammy wins of all time.

Other local nominees include Chris Cornell (best rock performance) and Alice in Chains (best rock album).