Brandi Carlile’s birthday weekend return to the Gorge Amphitheatre may be off this year, but fans will still have a chance to see her play next week. At least virtually.

A day after word came that Carlile will participate in a major home-state COVID-19 relief concert, the Grammy-stacking folk-rocker has announced a new livestreaming series of her own. The Maple Valley music star will perform each of her albums in a string of virtual concerts to support her band and crew, who are otherwise out of work while touring is on hold. The series begins 6 p.m. Monday, June 1, with Carlile and the Hanseroth twins playing their career-rocketing masterpiece “By the Way, I Forgive You” on her birthday.

From there, the threesome plans to work backward through her catalog “with lots of bonus performances in there, too,” Carlile said in a video announcement on social media, which you can watch below.

Last week, Carlile asked fans on social media to help her pick one album to play in its entirety, the feedback apparently prompting the decision to run through them all instead.

Unlike some of the livestream fundraiser concerts that have proliferated during the pandemic, Monday’s show is a ticketed event instead of soliciting donations (no free rides on this stream). Prices begin at $10 with apparent karma points going to those opting to contribute more. Dates for the rest of the digital shows have not been announced.

Later next month, Carlile will join Pearl Jam, Macklemore and a slate of Washington all stars for All In WA’s coronavirus relief concert. The new umbrella group aims to raise $65 million in coronavirus relief funds.