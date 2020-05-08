Brandi Carlile has rescheduled her June 6 Echoes Through the Canyon show at the Gorge Amphitheatre to Aug. 14, 2021.

That show was part of several summer events the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter announced on Friday would be rescheduled, postponed or canceled due to the current health crisis.

Carlile’s Echoes Through the Canyon show last year was her first as the top draw at the Gorge, and felt like the celebratory culmination of her 2019 hot streak, which included three Grammys picked up on the strength of her career best “By the Way, I Forgive You” LP.